Before & after: See the striking renovation of a 1950s Towradgi cottage

What's the difference between property land tax and stamp duty?

An extensively renovated Towradgi cottage with plenty of "character and charm" is due to go under the hammer next month.

The property, located at 14 Elizabeth Street, Towradgi has an auction guide of $1.1 million.



The three-bedroom home sits on 540 square metres, and features hardwood floors and high ceilings.

Read more: 'The cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra' changes hands

The property, located at 14 Elizabeth Street, Towradgi has an auction guide of $1.1 million. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records indicate the home was built in 1940, although the current owners believed it to have actually been in the early 1950s.

Records show the home last sold in March 2012 for $390,000.



The current owners said they were initially drawn to the property by the location, and the opportunity to "plan and do something for the future".

The home is due to be auctioned on April 3. Picture: Supplied

"We always had the renovation in mind, but we didn't know what that looked like at the time," he said. "And we loved the character of the home. "

The renovation took about six months, and was completed in late 2013.

"All we kept really was the shell of it," the owner said.



The home was extensively renovated. Picture: Supplied

"We ripped all the front off. The front was old timber weatherboard, and we pulled that off.

"We put an extension out the back. Originally it was two-bedroom, a small bathroom, a living space and a skillion roof out the back with kitchen/dining.

"We added an additional bathroom, an extra bedroom, study, a big kitchen, living/dining back deck, a new garage, all new front facade with wraparound verandah.

"Everything is new - new windows, new insides, new Colourbond roof."

Read more: Bought for $885k, listed for $4.5m. The huge price growth of one Gerringong street

The Towradgi home, pictured in 2012. Picture: Supplied

The owner said the renovation was a labour of love, with family and friends enlisted to help.

"It has that character and charm meets modern (feel)," he said. "It's timeless, family-friendly, and has a north-facing backyard, so you can sit on the deck and play with the kids, watch the kids run around.

"But inside we kept that traditional feel to it - for example, it has shaker-style cabinetry in the kitchen.

"We kept that original charm to it. We didn't want anything too modern."

The owner said they were selling as "it's just our time to move on", and wasn't certain if they would undertake another renovation project.

"We have no plans just yet," he said. "But we'll be sad to let this one go as we have a lot of great memories here."

The Towradgi home, pictured in 2012. Picture: Supplied

The home is due to be auctioned on April 3.



Selling agent, Troy McNeice from Molenaar and McNeice said the house was completely renovated from front to back, and had a well thought out floor-plan.



"It has a north-to-rear aspect which soaks the backyard in all day sun, and it also offers a great indoor/outdoor connection," he said.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.