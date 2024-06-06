Before and after: Kahibah cottage set for auction after coastal transformation

WATCH: Take a look inside the transformation of this house listed in Kahibah.

35 Burwood Street in Kahibah is set to go to on June 26 with Tom Lemke at Wilton Lemke Stewart. Picture supplied

IT has been two years since the owners of a weatherboard cottage in Kahibah transformed their modest family home into a coastal-inspired masterpiece.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 35 Burwood Street is now on the market, with an auction date set for June 26.



Tom Lemke, of Wilton Lemke Stewart, is listing the property with a guide of $1.65 million to $1.8 million.

"It is a renovation, but it's basically a new build," Mr Lemke said.

The new extension has 4.5-metre high ceilings and skylights. Picture supplied

"It was built as their family home and they have gone absolutely all out, with not a cent spared."



The property has received 149 enquiries in a week and 25 groups attended the first open house inspection at the weekend.

Owner Josh Fahey purchased the property in 2013, but as his family grew bigger with the arrival of three children, the house needed to grow too.



The house was stripped back to the bare bones for a full renovation, with the addition of an open-plan living area and extra bedroom at the rear.



The open-plan kitchen and dining room. Picture supplied

"It was a little old three-bedder shack with a kitchen as big as one in a caravan," Mr Fahey said.

"The addition of the extension has doubled it in size. The little kitchen is now our walk-in wardrobe and the lounge room is now our bedroom."



The floorplan has three bedrooms at the front, including the master with a walk-in robe and ensuite, with access to the timber deck via French doors.

The hallway leads to the main bathroom and through to the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area that flows out to the Blackbutt timber deck.



The master bedroom has access to the deck. Picture supplied

The extension has 4.5-metre high cathedral-style ceilings and multiple skylights.



The kitchen includes a large 90mm Caesarstone island bench, induction cooktop and integrated dishwasher.



The kitchen has 90mm Caesarstone benchtops. Picture supplied

There is a fourth bedroom in the extension and a laundry that connects through to the new garage that has rear lane access on the property.

The couple spared no expense on the fine details of the home which includes underfloor heating in both bathrooms, designer ABI tapware and engineered oak floors throughout.



The Blackbutt timber deck. Picture supplied

The home's coastal-inspired design swapped the home's original beige weatherboards and terracotta roof tiles with crisp white cladding and white Colourbond roofing.



"We love the character and the coastal cottage feel with a verandah, and I feel like anything different would look out of place on this street," the owner said.

The property is open for inspection on June 8 at 12pm.

The bathrooms include ABI tapware. Picture supplied

The listing follows the recent sale of another coastal-inspired renovated property on Burwood Street that sold for an undisclosed price with Chasse Ede at Presence Real Estate.

Mr Ede said the buyer was downsizing.

The property had a guide of $1.6 million to $1.75 million.

This renovated home at 49 Burwood Street in Kahibah recently sold for an undisclosed price. Picture supplied

Kahibah's highest residential sale was recorded in May 2022 with the $2.312 million transaction of a four-bedroom house on 1928 square metres at 64 Beath Crescent.

Only two other houses in the suburb have cracked the $2 million mark, including a renovated five-bedroom home at 12 Waratah Street that fetched $2.075 million in February.

12 Waratah Street in Kahibah fetched $2.075 million in February. Picture supplied

A five-bedroom house on 1404 square metres sold for $2.225 million, also in February this year.

The median house price in Kahibah is $968,661, according to CoreLogic.

Prices in the suburb have experienced some of the strongest levels of growth across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the past five years, with house values up 71.9 per cent since 2019.

House prices in the suburb grew 3.6 per cent in the last quarter and 8.3 per cent in the past 12 months.

35 Burwood Street, Kahibah.