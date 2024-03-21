Before and after: the dramatic transformation of Mayfield East cottage

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

30 Greaves Street in Mayfield East is listed with a guide of $985,000. Picture supplied

TWO seasoned renovators have unveiled their latest project in Mayfield East.

The property at 30 Greaves Street is set to hit the market this week after a sympathetic rejuvenation transformed the two-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard home into a contemporary three-bedroom home with an ensuite.

The property is listed with Colliers Residential Newcastle agent Anthony Merlo who is guiding $985,000 for the sale.

The first open house inspection will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11.15am.

The property is fully renovated. Picture supplied

It is the tenth "flip" project by Megan and Rob Parkinson who purchased the run-down property at auction last year for $733,000 and started the renovation in September.

Ms Parkinson said the first step in their process is to find a property with a workable floorplan.

Rob and Megan Parkinson started the renovation process in September. Picture Marina Neil

"When we are looking for a house it has to have the right bones and we need to be able to manipulate the floorplan to improve the number of bedrooms," she said.

"Getting an ensuite into the floorplan is crucial.

The freshly renovated kitchen. Picture supplied

"You look at the floorplan before you even look at the house, if you know what I mean, to see whether you can do what you need to do to increase the value in it."

Changes included the addition of a third bedroom in the old dining room and an ensuite in the master bedroom.

The home has three bedrooms. Picture supplied

They rearranged the floorplan to incorporate an open-plan kitchen and dining area at the rear of the house.

"There was originally a small laundry and tiny bathroom which was just a lot of wasted space out the back," she said.

The open-plan dining and kitchen. Picture supplied

Most of the inside of the house was gutted however, the aim was to retain as much character as possible during the renovation.

"For this house, that meant a lot of work," she said.

"We would pull fret work apart and then and each individual piece and then rebuild it to bring it up to our standard."



The renovated bathroom. Picture supplied

The original dado boards in the hallway and lounge room were restored by removing multiple layers of old wallpaper.

"There was a lot of work in bringing them back to perfect standard, so a lot of the pretty stuff takes a lot of time, but it is worth it," she said.



Original features include the kauri pine timber floorboards, ceilings, coloured glass panel windows, picture rails and two brick fireplaces.



Everything else in the house is new including the walls and the freshly renovated bathrooms and kitchen.

The renovation included the addition of an alfresco area and deck. Picture supplied

The lounge room has an open fireplace and a covered alfresco deck flows out from the kitchen and dining.



The couple worked with trades to complete the project while Rob handled the construction and Megan oversaw the interiors, design and painting.

Favourite features include the tiled green splashback in the kitchen which is a nod to the home's original coloured glass windows and dado boards.



"I liked the green in the windows and the apple green on the original dado boards, so I wanted to add that through the house," she said.

"It suited the feel of the house with the floorboards, so I was really happy with how it came together."

The home's original timber floorboards feature in the hallway. Picture supplied

The tail end of the project saw the couple extend their working hours to seven days a week.

"It's a full-time job for us, so we usually work five days a week but as it gets closer you just want it to get it done," she said.

"It feels good to finally see it completed."

The couple is already keeping an eye out for its next flip project however, it all comes down to finding the "right property at the right price".



All three bedrooms have built-in robes. Picture supplied

Mr Merlo described the home as a rare find.



He expects strong interest from buyers who are too busy or not prepared to engage in a drawn-out renovation process.



"I have personally monitored its transformation over the last six months into an absolute gem of a property that will deliver high-end quality to its new owner," he said.

"Rarely do I see the care and detailed finish in a renovation in this price bracket."



The median house price in Mayfield East is $891,000, according to CoreLogic.

