Belmont North acreage listed with record-breaking price guide

4 Elmwood Close is listed with George Rafty at First National Newcastle City with a guide of $3.7 million to $4 million. Picture supplied

The largest residential property in Belmont North has hit the market with a record-breaking price tag.

The 3.8-acre block at 4 Elmwood Close is listed with George Rafty at First National Newcastle City with a guide of $3.7 million to $4 million.

The living room. Picture supplied

The dual living acreage includes a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom villa.

The property is set to go under the hammer on-site on October 27 at 10.30am.



The swimming pool. Picture supplied

If it sells within its price guide, the property will become the most expensive home in Belmont North.

A four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 2.8 acres at 3 Neriodah Road achieved the highest price in the suburb when it sold for $3.675 million in September 2022.

The hallway features a curved skylit ceiling. Picture supplied

CoreLogic data shows the median sale price of a house in Belmont North is $896,000.



Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, 4 Elmwood Close was built in 1985 as the home of Bryn Bell, a prominent builder formerly of Belkin Constructions.



The family room. Picture supplied

Mr Bell chose the site as the best block in the estate to build his own home due to its privacy and rare level allotment, according to Mr Rafty.



"He had the estate and picked this particular block as his own because it was the best," Mr Rafty said.

The kitchen has granite benchtops and a Smeg gas cooktop and oven. Picture supplied

"It is a magnificent residence.

"It's not on the water but is one of the best properties you will find if you are looking for land, privacy and a large house, plus a pool, sheds and a two-bedroom villa."

A wraparound verandah frames the house. Picture supplied

The main house has four bedrooms, including the master suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite, the main bathroom, two separate living areas, a dining room and a kitchen.



Architecture features of the home include a curved skylit ceiling in the hallway that allows natural light to fill the space.



The two-bedroom villa. Picture supplied

The villa has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, living space and a dining room.

The acreage has established gum trees, landscaped gardens and fruit orchards, as well as a swimming pool, gazebo, and fire pit area.

The property spans 3.8 acres. Picture supplied

There is also a triple garage and a three-bay shed.



CoreLogic records show the property has changed hands three times since it was built, fetching $1.35 million when it last sold in 2006.

The first open house inspection will be held on September 22 from 11am to 12pm.



4 Elmwood Close, Belmont North.