Berry acreage for sale after 140 years fails to find buyer at auction

A 400-plus acre rural property at Berry, on the market after more than 140 years in the same family, is still seeking a buyer after passing in at auction.



The property, located at 245 Croziers Road, Jaspers Brush (Berry) has also had a multi-million dollar reduction in the asking price.



'Bellevue' is a seventh-generation grazing property with an extensive history.



According to CoreLogic records, the home was initially listed for sale in October 2022 with a guide of $10 million to $12 million.

Selling agent, Shane Hilaire from Ray White Berry said the property had been on-and-off the market during that time, including a period whereby it was difficult to properly showcase to buyers due to heavy rains.

After recently returning to the market, Mr Hilaire said the home passed in at auction last week.

The property now has a guide in the mid-$7 million range.

"We've got the vendors ready to meet the market, it's just a matter of timing for a couple of buyers," Mr Hilaire said.

"It's never been sold, so it's difficult to know where the baseline is on price, which is part of the challenge we've had.

"But I think we're back to a point now where if it makes sense, it should happen."

Featuring 410 acres in the foothills of the Berry Mountain range, 'Bellevue' is an undulating to steep natural amphitheatre.

Both Jaspers and Flying Fox Creek's pass through the property, and views range from Gerringong in the north to Coolangatta and Jervis Bay in the east and Pigeon House Mountain to the west.

The heritage-listed farmhouse features cladding from hardwood cut from the farm. The home features four bedrooms, three living areas and wide verandahs.

There is also the potential to further develop and improve 'Bellevue', with cleared grazing and hillside spurs estimated at 265 acres and more than 100 acres of rainforest.

According to the NSW State Heritage Inventory, 245 Croziers Road is of local significance, as it was assessed as "aesthetically rare locally" and "socially representative locally".



The exact year the home was built seems unclear - CoreLogic records list it as 1885.

According to the heritage listing, the home was built by Louis Charles Host.

Host, born at Kiama in 1851, was the son of Johann Joseph Host and Elisabeth Englehardt, who had arrived in Australia from Germany in 1849.

In 1862, the family moved from Kiama when his father purchased 52 acres at Broughton Mill Creek from John Bailey and developed the property into an orchard and vineyard and by 1871 the 'Host Vineyard' was renowned.

Louis Charles married Mary Elizabeth Reid in 1875 and they had nine children. They purchased property at Fall's Creek and farmed there for many years and later bought the 400-acre farm at Jaspers Brush.

Louis sold the Jaspers Brush farm to his son Ernest and retired to Kiama in 1909, but later decided to return to Berry where his youngest brother, Charles, built his house 'Rosebank' in Albany Street, Berry.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Jaspers Brush is $1.9 million.

There are about 121 dwellings in the suburb.