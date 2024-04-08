Bidding frenzy for Mount Keira acreage with its own vineyard

'Highland Park' features its own vineyard. Picture: Supplied

Half-a-dozen bidders have vied for a Mount Keira acreage property which includes its own vineyard and sizeable vegetable garden.

However, despite dozens of bids being placed, the home failed to sell at auction last week.

The 77-acre property, 'Highland Park' is located at Lot 54, 61 Mount Ousley Road, and sits high on the Mount Ousley escarpment with views up and down the coast.



'Highland Park' is located at Lot 54, 61 Mount Ousley Road. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, James McCowan from Sotheby's International Realty Double Bay said there were six active bidders, a mix of local and out-of-area buyers. The latter included national and international bidders.



Mr McCowan said he couldn't reveal the figure the home reached at during the auction, but said there had been between 30 and 40 bids placed.

He said they were now in negotiations with an out-of-area buyer. He said the price wasn't far off the mark, "but there are still some terms and conditions to figure out".



The property has been in the ownership of the Fera family since 1978; the family owned a series of shoe stores in the Illawarra and Southern Highlands.

Fera Shoes originally opened in Wollongong in 1966 before Jim and Katy Fera expanded into Bowral in the late 80s. They closed their last store in 2023.

The property is for sale as a deceased estate.

Access to the property is via all weather road which leads up to the main five-bedroom residence.



There's also a subterranean cellar that can store 2000-plus bottles. Picture: Supplied

Mr McCowan said the property's vineyard was established in 2001, and there's a subterranean cellar that can store 2000-plus bottles.

"They produce their own wine," he said. "They produce a couple of hundred bottles a year of chambourcin and share it with family and friends.

"It's not a commercial vineyard. It's certainly something that would need to be expanded (if pursuing it as a commercial venture), but it's been a hobby for the family.

"They've also got a huge cellar, and quite a large grotto as well, in line with their Italian background.

"The grotto has been used for every big family function and event."

There's also a large vegetable garden. "The property in many ways is completely self-sufficient in terms of growing a lot of their own produce on-site," Mr McCowan said.



