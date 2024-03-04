Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

Bidding on beachfront Wombarra home passes $5m - but it didn't sell

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 4 March 2024, 1:19 am

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

16 Haig Street, Wombarra was passed in at auction. Picture: Supplied

A beachfront Wombarra home which has record-breaking potential has failed to sell under the hammer, after bidding reportedly went well past the $5 million mark.

The home at 16 Haig Street, Wombarra went to auction on Saturday.

The home, complete with a four-person lift, had been attracting strong interest before even officially hitting the market earlier this year.

Read more: International buyers line up for Mount Keira acreage with a vineyard

The home reportedly has price record-breaking potential. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh previously told the Mercury there wasn't a price guide available, but said the home had the potential to surpass the northern Illawarra's residential sale price record.

That benchmark is the sale of a beachfront property in Wombarra, which was snapped up by a Sydney buyer for a suburb record price of $6.31 million in 2021.

There were two registered bidders, both of them local buyers, for the auction of the Haig Street home.

Mr Samuelsson said the home passed in, and there were more than half-a-dozen bids placed after proceedings kicked off at $4.9 million.

Mr Samuelsson said he was unable to comment on the highest bid that was placed before the property was passed in.

However, the Mercury understands it was past the $5.5 million mark.

A crowd of onlookers witnessed an auction that started slowly.

There were two registered bidders, both of them local buyers, for the auction of the Haig Street home. Picture: Supplied

"Once it started it was a pretty quick back-and-forth though, but it unfortunately fell short of the reserve," Mr Samuelsson said.

He said they were now in negotiations with the bidders, as well as other buyers who were unable to attend the auction.

Earlier this year, Mr Samuelsson said 16 Haig Street was a unique property; "as good as anything I've ever seen sold on this coastline".

"It certainly has the potential to set a new price record for the northern Illawarra," he told the Mercury.

"Haig Street is one of the most sought-after positions on this coastline.

"In addition to being directly across from the beach, it's got unobstructed, 180-degree views, and it's in a quiet cul-de-sac. It's got the location, views and privacy."

CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in 2018 for $2,450,000.

The current owners conducted a knockdown-rebuild, with the new home completed more than 12 months ago.

There's also a DA for a swimming pool/spa with a build value of $24,739.

Sitting on 765 square metres and set over three levels, the main part of the Hamptons-style home features four bedrooms, while there's also a one-bedroom, self-contained studio apartment on the lower level with its own bathroom and kitchenette.

Other features include beach access 15 metres away; tropical rear garden courtyard and alfresco with escarpment views.

The home has plenty of high-end features including a four-person lift, four-car garage with cellar; spacious front verandahs facing the ocean; and large elevated spa at the rear with ocean views.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Selling your home? Good news as regional Australia outshines cities for home profits
Selling your home? Good news as regional Australia outshines cities for home profits
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
The Illawarra's most expensive and affordable housing suburbs revealed
The Illawarra's most expensive and affordable housing suburbs revealed
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market
Renovation adds almost $1m value to artist Mitch Revs' Hamilton South home
Renovation adds almost $1m value to artist Mitch Revs' Hamilton South home
Creative couple list East End terrace with $1.6m price guide
Creative couple list East End terrace with $1.6m price guide
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Newcastle investor snaps up luxury conversion of historic Branxton Bank

Newcastle investor snaps up luxury conversion of historic Branxton Bank

By Jade Lazarevic
Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South

Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South

By Jade Lazarevic
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market

Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market

By Brendan Crabb
Where to see the best Christmas lights around Australia

Where to see the best Christmas lights around Australia

By January Jones