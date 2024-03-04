Bidding on beachfront Wombarra home passes $5m - but it didn't sell

16 Haig Street, Wombarra was passed in at auction. Picture: Supplied

A beachfront Wombarra home which has record-breaking potential has failed to sell under the hammer, after bidding reportedly went well past the $5 million mark.



The home at 16 Haig Street, Wombarra went to auction on Saturday.



The home, complete with a four-person lift, had been attracting strong interest before even officially hitting the market earlier this year.



Read more: International buyers line up for Mount Keira acreage with a vineyard

The home reportedly has price record-breaking potential. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh previously told the Mercury there wasn't a price guide available, but said the home had the potential to surpass the northern Illawarra's residential sale price record.



That benchmark is the sale of a beachfront property in Wombarra, which was snapped up by a Sydney buyer for a suburb record price of $6.31 million in 2021.



There were two registered bidders, both of them local buyers, for the auction of the Haig Street home.

Mr Samuelsson said the home passed in, and there were more than half-a-dozen bids placed after proceedings kicked off at $4.9 million.

Mr Samuelsson said he was unable to comment on the highest bid that was placed before the property was passed in.

However, the Mercury understands it was past the $5.5 million mark.

A crowd of onlookers witnessed an auction that started slowly.

There were two registered bidders, both of them local buyers, for the auction of the Haig Street home. Picture: Supplied

"Once it started it was a pretty quick back-and-forth though, but it unfortunately fell short of the reserve," Mr Samuelsson said.

He said they were now in negotiations with the bidders, as well as other buyers who were unable to attend the auction.

Earlier this year, Mr Samuelsson said 16 Haig Street was a unique property; "as good as anything I've ever seen sold on this coastline".

"It certainly has the potential to set a new price record for the northern Illawarra," he told the Mercury.

"Haig Street is one of the most sought-after positions on this coastline.

"In addition to being directly across from the beach, it's got unobstructed, 180-degree views, and it's in a quiet cul-de-sac. It's got the location, views and privacy."

CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in 2018 for $2,450,000.

The current owners conducted a knockdown-rebuild, with the new home completed more than 12 months ago.

There's also a DA for a swimming pool/spa with a build value of $24,739.

Sitting on 765 square metres and set over three levels, the main part of the Hamptons-style home features four bedrooms, while there's also a one-bedroom, self-contained studio apartment on the lower level with its own bathroom and kitchenette.

Other features include beach access 15 metres away; tropical rear garden courtyard and alfresco with escarpment views.

The home has plenty of high-end features including a four-person lift, four-car garage with cellar; spacious front verandahs facing the ocean; and large elevated spa at the rear with ocean views.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.