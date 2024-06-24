Block of units fetches huge result at auction after blitzing $2.2m guide

WATCH: Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock spoke to the media after the central bank's decision to hold interest rates at 4.35 per cent on June 18, 2024.

A BLOCK of units in Hamilton attracted a high level of interest from investors at auction.



The listing of six two-bedroom units sold on one title in the Charles Court complex at 127 Tudor Street drew 17 registered bidders at the auction on June 22.

The property had a guide of $2 million to $2.2 million.

The sale price was undisclosed but it was understood it fetched a significant sum.



The property, which is a short distance to the cafe strip of Beaumont Street, had been held by one for family for two generations.



Century 21 Novocastrian listing agent Casey Healey said the auction drew a wide demographic of buyers.



"We had everyone from mum and dad investors through to Sydney investors," Ms Healey said.



"It offered a lot of capital growth with renovations because it was quite original inside apart from one unit which had been renovated."



Hamilton has seen a 37.3 per cent increase in median unit prices over the past five years.



Five parties actively took part in the bidding at auction which started with an opening bid $2.2 million.



It came down to two parties fighting it out to secure the property once it hit $2.4 million.



The bidding went up in increments of $25,000 before it was sold under the hammer for an undisclosed sale price that the agent said "exceeded everyone's expectations".

"It was over very quickly," she said.

"It got down to increments of $10,000 towards the end and it was two local buyers who were fighting for it.

"I expected it to be the Sydney developers battling it out but it was two local buyers."

The successful bidder was a Newcastle-based company.



The unit block occupies a land size of 502 square metres which offered scope for future development on the site.



Five out of the six units are currently leased, ensuring immediate rental income.



One of the units was recently renovated.

Each unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, separate lounge and dining areas, and a balcony.



"The reason it generated so much interest was because it was unique in having the six properties all on one title," she said.



"There was so much added value in relation to subdividing and strata titling that you could do with the property.



"Good quality, unique properties like this show the strong market conditions."



The sale follows the listing of another block of units on one title on the market at 45 Nesca Parade in The Hill.

The three four-bedroom units are listed with a guide of $2.3 million to $2.4 million with Darren Bender at Robinson Property.

The property earns a rental stream of $119,080 per annum when fully leased.



