NSW

Boolaroo site on two titles sells to childcare operator for $1.24 million

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 23 September 2024, 6:01 am

WATCH: The cost to buy or rent in regional Australia is growing faster than in metropolitan areas according to the latest research from CoreLogic.

A large development site in Boolaroo has sold to a Sydney-based childcare operator.

The 1618-square metre property at 17-19 Second Street fetched $1.24 million after attracting widespread interest from developers across Australia.

17-19 Second Street in Boolaroo sold for $1.24 million with Colliers Residential Newcastle. Picture supplied

"It was only on the market for three short weeks however, it attracted over 60 enquiries," Colliers Residential listing agent Pat Collins said.

"We had numerous local builders and developers consider the site, as well as buyers agents from Sydney and Melbourne.

The site spans 1618 square metres. Picture supplied

"It was a good mix of buyers being zoned residentially and had previous commercial use, so it was the best of both worlds."

The site included a warehouse office conversion split into five separate sheds.

Zoned R2 low-density residential, the property was listed with concept plans for a six-townhouse redevelopment.

An aerial view of the site. Picture supplied

"The site was just over 1600 square metres," he said.

"It is few and far between you would find that size parcel of land in that area with the 40-metre frontage it had."

Mr Collins said the successful purchaser was a Sydney-based childcare provider who will investigate options including childcare or redevelopment.

The site has a 40-metre frontage. Picture supplied

"The strong buyer enquiry is attributed to the continued growth with major infrastructure upgrades linking the area directly to one of the region's largest Business Parks and primary land subdivisions undertaken including Weemala Estate and Munibung Hill," he said.

"There is huge infrastructure going on in the area."

CoreLogic records show the seller paid $935,000 to secure the site three years ago.

The $1.24 million sale represents 10 per cent growth per annum in three years, Mr Collins said.

Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

