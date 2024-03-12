Bought for $885k, listed for $4.5m. The huge price growth of one Gerringong street

59 Pacific Avenue, Werri Beach is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

An extensively renovated Werri Beach home in a tightly-held street, which has hit the market with a guide of $4.5 million to $4.8 million, is the latest property to attract top dollars in the strip.

The home, located at 59 Pacific Avenue, Werri Beach went on the market less than a week ago and has the potential to set a new price record for the street.

Sitting on 759 square metres, the property features five bedrooms in the main house, and one bedroom in the studio.

The home has a guide of $4.5 million to $4.8 million. Picture: Supplied

Records show the property previously sold in December 2014 for $885,000.

CoreLogic records show there are 87 properties on Pacific Avenue, with typically less than a handful transacting annually.

The street record was set in January, with the sale of 25 Pacific Avenue for $4.5 million.

Also, 20 Pacific Avenue sold for $3.4 million in November 2023.

The seller of the latest listing at 59 Pacific Avenue told the Mercury they were drawn to the property by its location.

"It wasn't in terrible condition, but it needed a fair bit of work," she said.

"But it's right on the beach at Werri Beach. We're long-time locals to the Shoalhaven, and I grew up going to Werri Beach. So it was lovely to get something beachfront there.

"The goal of the renovation was to make it like a brand new house, and get it to a point where there was nothing left to do. We wanted it to be modern, and have everything new in it."

The property, pictured in 2013. Picture: CoreLogic

The seller said they had renovated and extended the home, and built the studio at the back of the property.

The studio is currently used as a home office, but has also been utilised on occasion as an Airbnb-style holiday rental.

"It could also be a teenage retreat," she said. "It has a kitchen, bathroom, separate bedroom and washing machine. It's completely self-contained."

The renovation work took place over several years, and also included adding a large double garage with a gym area.

"My husband says it's the dream garage, with plenty of storage and bench space," the owner said.

The current owners alsoremoved some walls inside to create a more open plan feel; renovated the three bathrooms; converted an upstairs balcony into a walk-in wardrobe; and installed a new kitchen.



The Werri Beach home has been extensively renovated. Picture: Supplied

The owners of 59 Pacific Avenue are selling in order to move out of the area, and build a new home to be closer to their children.

"It could be great for a family, holiday-makers, or for someone looking to use it as an Airbnb," she said.

"We'll be sad to sell it. To be able to wake up every day with the sun rising over the ocean - from our bedroom we can see that - and hear the waves all the time, it's got a real holiday vibe. You just feel like you're on holidays all the time there."

Selling agent, Ryan Stalgis from First National Coast & Country said homes in this street typically attracted interest from Sydney buyers.

"It's quite a large house, so it could suit a family, multi-generational living, or a great investment as a holiday rental as well," he said.

"Pacific Avenue is a great spot. And people love Gerringong's community; it still has that small seaside village feel to it.

"That position in particular, has that quick access straight across the road to the beach, which is a real draw.

"There's also nice flat parcels of land, and big blocks."

