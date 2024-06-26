Boujee builds: $4m-plus for house and land packages at Shell Cove

According to the developers, the Peninsula Precinct is the only precinct within the project to offer beachfront land with direct access to Shellharbour South Beach, as well as blocks fronting the marina. Picture: Supplied

House and land packages are typically first home buyer territory, but the latest offering in the Illawarra is more multi-millionaires' row.



With some of the house and land prices boasting a $4 million-plus price tag, the latest release at Shell Cove is seriously boujee.

This is the first time that house and land packages are being made available since The Peninsula was launched in May 2023 with a selection of land lots.

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a master-planned community by Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property Australia.

According to the developers, the Peninsula Precinct is the only precinct within the project to offer beachfront land with direct access to Shellharbour South Beach, as well as blocks fronting the marina.



The two-storey Castaway 335 by G. J. Gardner will have five bedrooms, kitchen with butler's pantry and three separate living spaces on a 478 square metre lot. Prices start at $2,584,675.

The two-storey Boston 40 by Worthington Homes will occupy a sought-after north-east facing 459 square metre beachfront lot on Boollwarroo Parade.



The two-storey home will have four bedrooms plus a study that can be converted to a fifth, kitchen with butler's pantry and three separate living areas, priced starting from $3.75 million.

The Peninsula Precinct at Shell Cove. Picture: Supplied

Fairmont Homes is offering its Palazzo 42 on a 550 square metre beachfront lot.



The Mediterranean-inspired design with its curved facade includes four bedrooms plus a ground-floor guest suite, and five-metre by three-metre in-ground pool. It's priced starting at $4,192,470.



"We know many home buyers want to design their dream home from scratch, but others want a solution that gives them the perfect floorplan and luxurious inclusions without the need to decide on every detail," Frasers Property Australia development director Mathew Gulliver said.



"We're catering to different types of buyers at The Peninsula."

Home buyers who have a design for their own dream beach house in mind already can choose from the 13 available land-only lots on offer, which are priced from $2.55 million for beachfront lots, $3 million for marina fronting lots and $1.695 million for those within the centre of The Peninsula.

An on-site Builder Open Day event will take place for potential Shell Cove home buyers from 11am to 2pm on Sunday.