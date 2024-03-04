Brian Suters-designed Bar Beach home fetches more than $4 million at auction

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

27 Fenton Avenue in Bar Beach sold for more than $4 million at auction. Picture supplied

A HOME designed by celebrated Newcastle architect Brian Suters delivered the biggest auction result of the week.



There were 37 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending March 3.



CoreLogic recorded a clearance rate of 76.9 per cent from from 26 preliminary results, with 20 cleared auctions and 6 uncleared.

The property was designed by architect Brian Suters. Picture supplied

Robinson Property listing agent Michael Flook's listing of the Suters-designed home at 27 Fenton Avenue in Bar Beach drew only one registration at auction on March 2 however, it found an eager buyer willing to top the $4 million guide.

"We had just the one and we would have had three but the other two unfortunately couldn't bid under auctions conditions because of finance and the other was tidying up a sale," Mr Flook said.



Design features include cathedral ceilings. Picture supplied

"They were very disappointed which, in turn, I think encouraged the other bidder to get in there and get it done because he knew there would be interest there if it was passed in.



"He made an offer and we negotiated it through the auction and came up to a figure and the property was sold."



There are three circular exposed brick-walled rooms in the home. Picture supplied

The auction began with an opening bid of $3.65 million and sold after negotiations for an undisclosed sum understood to be above the $4 million guide.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is set on 581 square metres a few blocks from Bar Beach and spans three levels designed around two large circular sections.



Curved walls and architectural elements signature to Suters' designs are featured throughout the home.

The house has multiple decks with views across Bar Beach. Picture supplied

The house was extended in 2012 with the addition of a parent retreat designed by Herd architects added on as a third floor.

Mr Flook said the sellers, who purchased the home in 1998, were moving on to downsize.



This townhouse at 15/22 Patrick Street in Merewether sold at auction. Picture supplied

It was one of two successful auctions for Mr Flook who also took a three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 15/22 Patrick Street in Merewether to auction.



Listed with a guide of $1.5 million, the property drew a strong level of interest during the campaign with 70 groups attending open house inspections.



The property sold for more than $1.5 million. Picture supplied

Five registered parties fought hard to secure the townhouse, with an opening bid of $1.5 million before it was nabbed for a price "significantly over the guide", according to the agent.

The auction carried out across 12 bids with all registered parties active in spirited bidding.

"Given the nature of the place it didn't come as any surprise to see that result because I knew it was going to attract strong interest," he said.

The large backyard was a drawcard. Picture supplied

"The fact it was set back in that corner and occupied the whole corner of that development, the double garage and a short walk to the beach and the shops, and the fact it had this extra big yard where you could entertain 40 or 50 people was a big drawcard."

It was one of two auctions on Patrick Street.

First National Real Estate Newcastle City took a four-bedroom house at 33 Patrick Street in Merewether to auction.

Listed with an auction guide of $2.15 million to $2.25 million, two registered parties went head-to-head to secure the two-level home.



After an opening bid of $2.1 million, the property was sold for $2.21 million.

This top-floor apartment at 3/16 Stephenson Place in Newcastle East attracted five registered bidders. Picture supplied

In Newcastle East, a three-bedroom apartment at 3/16 Stephenson Place with views across Newcastle Harbour, also listed with First National Real Estate Newcastle City, attracted five registered bidders.



It was the first time the renovated top-floor property had been listed for sale in 50 years and included two off-street parking spots.

The apartment was listed for the first time in 50 years. Picture supplied

The auction began at $1 million and sold for $1.34 million after "vicious bidding", according to auctioneer Gavan Reynolds.



Presence Real Estate agent Katie Kepner's auction of a renovated three-bedroom house at 19 Kendella Parade in Kahibah listed with a $1.15 million guide drew seven registrations.



After an opening bid $1.1 million, the property sold for $1.36 million.



19 Kendella Parade in Kahibah sold for $1.36 million. Picture supplied

