Bucking the trend: fewer homes for sale in Newcastle than 12 months ago

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

Market conditions favour sellers in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, with fewer homes listed in the region than one year ago.



According to CoreLogic, 1500 properties were on the market in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the four weeks to January 19, 2025.



According to CoreLogic, the number of homes listed for sale in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the four weeks to January 19 was down 2.7 per cent compared with 12 months ago. Picture Max Mason Hubers

The figure was down 2.7 per cent compared with 12 months ago however, the time properties spend on market in the region is steady.



Homes in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie took a median of 31 days to sell in the December 2024 quarter, unchanged from the previous year.



Sydney home listing numbers climb

By comparison, the volume of homes advertised for sale in Sydney and other major regional NSW areas, such as the Illawarra, is rising.

The number of homes listed for sale in Sydney in the four weeks to January 19 was 6.7 per cent higher (16,579 listings) than one year ago and up 17.9 per cent in the Illawarra (1245 listings).



According to CoreLogic research director Eliza Owen, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market conditions are favouring sellers.

CoreLogic head of research, Eliza Owen. Picture supplied

"Listing numbers in the region are slightly higher than historical averages, up 1.2 per cent than the previous five-year average, but overall, we have started this year a little lower than the previous year," Ms Owen said.

"It could be that sellers are starting to hold off, whereas demand has remained relatively steady.

"It's certainly not as much of a buyers' market as what is emerging across Sydney, where you have a 7 per cent year-on-year uplift in total listings.

"The figures in Newcastle reflect the relative health of the market and the steady levels of demand amid a lack of excess supply."

Buyers priced out of the Sydney market and moving to the Newcastle area could also be a factor in the region's lower listing numbers.



"There tends to be a lot of interest in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market, particularly from the northern suburbs of Sydney," she said.

Homes in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie took a median of 31 days to sell in the December 2024 quarter, unchanged from the previous year. Picture Marina Neil

"So there are points of inversion in performance where price points get too high in Sydney, and some of that demand may defect to the Newcastle market."



Property prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie continued to grow over the past 12 months.



According to CoreLogic, home values in the region recorded an annual change of 4.7 per cent in 2024.

"We have seen a bit of momentum toward the end of 2024 across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market more broadly," she said.

"There was a softer point through the September quarter, with values looking as though they were starting to flatten out and increased by just 0.2 per cent, but by the end of 2024, that quarterly growth rate had moved up to 0.8 per cent.

"It could be that affordability constraints in northern parts of Sydney have led to a resurgence of the Newcastle market toward the end of the year.

"The fact stocks levels have come out a little bit lower than this time last year reinforces that."

Ray White Newcastle listing agent Brett Bailey, who sells property in the inner-city market, said buyer activity picked up at the tail end of the year.

Ray White Newcastle listing agent Brett Bailey sold this four-bedroom house in Carrington last week for $1.52 million. Picture supplied

"The buyers are coming back," Mr Bailey said.

"In my experience, the inner city market appears to be the first to drop off and the first to come back, and I'm seeing that come back now.

"The interesting thing is that listing numbers still haven't come through, so there is a temporary shortage in the supply of properties given the number of buyers around.



"We conducted early open houses straight after New Year's and are getting good numbers through in that inner city market."