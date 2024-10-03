Bulli market's hot streak continues with $3.7 million sale

36 Hill Street, Bulli recently sold for $3.7 million. Picture: Supplied

A Bulli property situated close to Sandon Point's famous surf beach has changed hands for $3.7 million.



The property, located at 36 Hill Street, Bulli features a five-bedroom residence with a fully self-contained, two-bedroom granny flat, sitting on 677 square metres.

Selling agent, Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate said the property was sold to a Sydney buyer who planned to utilise it as a primary residence, with their children also set to use the granny flat as a weekender.

36 Hill Street, Bulli was sold to an out-of-area buyer. Picture: Supplied

The sellers had built the home, which was completed in 2020.

The main house is set across two levels, with three living areas, three bathrooms plus a powder room, and five large bedrooms.



Standout features include a large undercover balcony with ocean views, home gym, and double-car garage.

The granny flat features two large bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, as well as separate services.



36 Hill Street, Bulli was the latest significant sale in the suburb. Picture: Supplied

This follows a Bulli home on a large block and in a prime position recently changing hands after several decades in the same family.



It was also the latest multi-million dollar sale in the sought-after street.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located at 12 Park Road, Bulli.

Selling agent, Troy McNeice from Molenaar and McNeice said he couldn't disclose the sale price.

However, the price guide was in the mid-$3 million range, and View understands it sold for more than $3 million.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 12 Park Road, Bulli recently sold. Picture: Supplied

Mr McNeice said it was sold to an out-of-area buyer who was looking to initially rent it out, and eventually relocate.

The suburb has experienced a series of significant sales in recent years.

The property at 36-38 Park Road, Bulli sold for $4.8 million in 2022. Also, 11 Park Road sold for $2.175 million in July.

Nearby Blackall Street also previously recorded several $4 million-plus sales.

Also, 25 O Brien Street recently sold for $2.32 million.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Bulli is $1.41 million.

"We've had a lot of sales in the past 30 days in Bulli," Mr McMahon said. "It's really been a busy period coming into the start of the spring market."

76 Porter Avenue, Mount Warrigal recently sold at auction. Picture: Supplied

Investor snaps up home

Elsewhere in the region, a Mount Warrigal home which had been in the same family since it was built in the 1970s has been snapped up under the hammer.

The four-bedroom home at 76 Porter Avenue, Mount Warrigal, being sold as a deceased estate, changed hands for $850,000.



Selling agent, Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City said there were five registered bidders for the auction, with the successful buyers being an Illawarra couple who bought it for investment purposes.



The brick, single-level home sits on 727 square metres. The property features a large kitchen, expansive backyard, and an under-house cellar/basement adds extra storage or space for your wine collection.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in the Mount Warrigal is $860,000.