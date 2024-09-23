Featured
NSW

Buyer snaps up $3m-plus knockdown-rebuild at Shellharbour

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 23 September 2024, 3:03 am

The home has been in the same ownership for more than 60 years.

A beachfront Shellharbour home, on the market after more than 60 years, has changed hands.

The home, set to be the site of a knockdown-rebuild, has sold for $3.1 million.

The three-bedroom home, sitting on a near level 571 square metre block, is located at 59 Boollwarroo Parade, Shellharbour.

Read more: 'Slow-burn': former church at Mount Kembla changes hands

The home, set to be the site of a knockdown-rebuild, has sold for $3.1 million. Picture: Supplied

The home was for sale as a deceased estate.

Selling agent, Aimee Longbottom from First National Coast and Country said after strong interest, the home sold a couple of days prior to its scheduled auction.

"They are a young lovely local family," she said of the buyers.

"They loved how special the location is, and how rare it is to find a block on the beach."

The three-bedroom home sits on a near level 571 square metre block. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Longbottom said the new owners planned to eventually undertake a knockdown-rebuild and "build their dream family home".

In the meantime, she expected the new owners would rent out the home.

The seller recently told View his parents started building the home in 1962, which was finished and moved into the following year.

"When it was built, it was the only brick house in the whole street. All the others were the old fibro, typical of a beach house for people to go and spend a weekend."

The Shellharbour home sold prior to auction. Picture: Supplied

The home features an open lounge and dining, and an oversized double garage with workshop area. The elevated second living area opens onto a deck.

Mrs Longbottom said the "generational" home's unique location was key to its appeal.

"These properties don't become available for sale very often," she said.

"There is only so much beach coastline you can own a home on, and you literally walk out your back gate onto the beach and have an uninterrupted ocean view."

There have been recent sales in the street of $2.7 million and $3.55 million, both in 2022.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

