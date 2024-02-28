Buyers can own a 'piece of original Shellharbour Village history'

29 Addison Street, Shellharbour is now for sale. Picture: Supplied

A heritage-listed property is on the market, with the new owner able to "own a piece of original Shellharbour Village history".

'Windradene' is on the market after more than 20 years.



The property, located at 29 Addison Street, Shellharbour is on the market, with a price tag of $3,750,000 to $3,950,000.



'Windradene' has local significance to the Shellharbour area. Picture: Shellharbour City Museum

The original house is now a commercial site with three current retail tenants, set on a 734 square metre block of land and 375 square metres of internal space in the centre of Shellharbour Village's main street. It has a frontage of 17.3 metres.



The property has a current annual rental income of $162,657.

The selling agent is Michelle Mannex from Shellharbour Marina Real Estate .

"It has the potential for development including shop top housing, with a DA that would require a historical report to be considered," she said.

"The back of it can be developed, requiring a DA and subject to council approval."

The property has an asking price of $3,750,000 to $3,950,000. Picture: Supplied

Ms Mannex said the heritage listing meant the property would attract a niche type of buyer.

"It's a unique opportunity to own a piece of original Shellharbour Village history," she said.

"(It could suit) somebody who values Shellharbour Village, who wants to keep it as it is, and potentially restore it to a certain degree.

"It's known in the area as the 'little white house'. It has a beautiful garden out the front... It's a beautiful property."



The original building is heritage-listed, while the extension at the back of the property is not.



According to the State Heritage Inventory, the property was built in 1891 and is heritage-listed within the Shellharbour Local Environmental Plan.



The original house is now a commercial site with three current retail tenants. Picture: Supplied

It's described as a symmetrical facade brick house with medium pitched hip roof and detached hip verandah, both clad in corrugated metal.



The listing says the property has local significance due to its "local history connected with the early commercial development of Shellharbour under the themes of commerce and holidaying".

"(The property is an) early brick Victorian era house, one of the earliest surviving in Shellharbour Village, and locally rare," the listing says.

"(There is also a) historical association with (the) early pioneer Allen family, who opened one of the first stores and ran the postal service adjacent to 'Windradene'.

"(It's) socially valued for its streetscape contribution, and its tangible links with the early development of Shellharbour township."

'Windradene', pictured in 2002. Picture: Shellharbour City Museum

'Windradene' is believed to have also been leased to tourists and holidaymakers in the early 20th Century.



In the late 1980s, 'Windradene' was converted to a bed and breakfast, with a caretaker's flat built to the rear, and an extension built to the east for use as an accountant's office.



The property last changed hands in 2001, and Ms Mannex said it was owned by a trust, who were now selling it.



She said the property's use could be adapted, subject to council approval.

"Someone could buy it, not develop and hold it as it is, and just restore it back to its original form if they wanted to.

"The standard zoning doesn't allow residential, but it can potentially have residential capability, because it is historical, with permission from council.

"With permission it could actually be used for residential again on the ground level. Anything above ground level can (currently) be residential, and anything on ground level under the current zoning can only be commercial use."

