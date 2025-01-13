Featured
Buyers celebrate the new year by snapping up $2.9m Wollongong apartment

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 13 January 2025, 3:49 am

Buyers have kicked off the new year in style, snapping up a Wollongong apartment for nearly $3 million.

The three-bedroom apartment, located at 6/2 Parkside Avenue, Wollongong sold for $2.9 million.

Completed in 2019, the listing has uninterrupted ocean views from its third floor location, while stacker doors connect to a covered balcony including an outdoor kitchen.

Read more: 'Plenty of privacy': large block near Albion Park fetches $1m-plus

According to CoreLogic, the apartment sold after 76 days on the market. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the property was sold to an Illawarra-based buyer who liked the "clear, unobstructed views" and location close to the beach.

Mr Kay said the majority of the interest was from Illawarra buyers, and the new owners are a retired couple looking to downsize.

Other features include a gourmet kitchen with stone benchtops and quality appliances.

"It's only five years old, so it was in great condition and the vendors had looked after it really well," he said.

The listing had a price guide of $2.9 million. Picture: Supplied

"It's a small boutique block of apartments, and north-east facing with views never to be built out."

The listing had a price guide of $2.9 million, and according to CoreLogic sold after 76 days on the market.

Mr Kay said the region's market overall would likely remain "soft" in 2025 until multiple rate cuts take place.

"The top end of the market still seems to be doing okay though," he said.

32/8-12 Smith Street, Wollongong sold for $3.5 million. Picture: Supplied

There were a series of significant apartment sales in Wollongong throughout 2024.

The five-bedroom penthouse apartment at 32/8-12 Smith Street, Wollongong sold for $3.5 million.

Built in 1987, it has a house-like sense of scale across two floors with 571 square metres. It also features multiple living and dining areas, a bar and wraparound balconies.

The property previously sold for $1.425 million in February 2013.

Since that time, the sellers had upgraded the apartment, including the flooring, kitchen and bathroom.

Meanwhile, an apartment on a premier Wollongong strip fetched $3 million-plus in an off-market sale.

The property at 3/66 Cliff Road was sold to a Sydney buyer.

The three-bedroom apartment, located within a block of four and occupying the entire third level sold for $3.1 million.

Also, Sydney buyers who had been on the lookout for several years snapped up a multi-million dollar Wollongong apartment after a few weeks on the market.

The three-bedder, located at 701/21 Harbour Street, Wollongong sold for $3 million.

CoreLogic records show the listing was sold after 24 days on the market.

Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

