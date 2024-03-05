Buyers circling Shell Cove home with $4 million price tag

Three prospective buyers are already circling a Hamptons' style home in Shell Cove that comes with a whopping price tag.

The five-bedroom homeis only a short walk from the beach and has a price guide of $4 million.



6 Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove implements "true Hampton's style". Picture supplied

That's a big number for the suburb, which has a median for houses of $1.271 million according to CoreLogic.

However, it is still below the suburb record of $5 million which was achieved by another Hamptons style house house in the same street, Seaside Ave, with 4 Seaside Ave selling for $5 million in May last year.

The owners of the current listing, Morgan and Darren Fitzpatrick, initially bought the land in the exclusive beachside location for $750,00 in 2020 before building their luxury home.

And while many talk about having a "Hamptons' Style" home Mrs Fitzpatrick, who is originally from the United States said she insured it had the all important details.

She took inspiration from every home she had lived in when incorporating 6 Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove's true Hamptons' style.

"There are little details that wouldn't know about if you haven't lived there," Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

For example the walls of the house feature imported wallpaper from the USA, while the soaring ceilings were also influenced by original Hamptons' style homes.

The Hamptons' style, which refers to the style of home found in the beachside Hamptons area outside of New York, was also appropriate for the coastal location in Shell Cove.

6 Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove has a gas fireplace. Picture supplied

"We took advantage of the location," Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

"It (the style of the home) is so fitting for the area."

The house has a butler's pantry to complement the large kitchen which has a large Carrara marble island in the centre.

The master bedroom has it's own walk in wardrobe and an ensuite with his and her showers and dual vanities to go with the large "Hamptons'" style circular window.



Other features include a rear balcony that faces towards the water and a gas fireplace in the living room.



The rear balcony has ocean views. Picture supplied

For her husband creating the home was a great experience.

"We enjoy the design process," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

And it has worked as a great family home.

"It's flexible and versatile," Mr Fitzpatrick said.



"It's a warm and relaxed home."

6 Seaside Avenue has a price guide of $4 million. Picture supplied

Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder says the home stands out from the others in the marina.

"It takes the best things about the Hampton's style," Mr Hodder said.

"The owner put a lot of effort into it."

Mr Hodder says those inspecting the home have commented that it's a "great entertainers home" with its features including both an upstairs and downstairs living area and home theatre.



The house also opens to a backyard featuring an alfresco terrace and a heated swimming pool.

"It's a house you can enjoy life in," Mrs Fitzpatrick said.