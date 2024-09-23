Buyers line up to bid on quirky Islington cottage with no backyard

Spillane Property's auction of 13 Power Street in Islington drew 12 registered bidders. Picture supplied

A quirky house in a popular pocket of Islington emerged as one of the most hotly contested properties auctioned in Newcastle at the weekend.



Listed with Donna Spillane and Patrick Skinner from Spillane Property, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom at 13 Power Street drew 12 registered bidders.

The weatherboard cottage included a rear extension accessed via a glass-walled walkway centred around a garden.



"It was unique and very much what people want in Islington, so we knew it would appeal to buyers," Mr Skinner said.

"We knew that the property not having the typical backyard wouldn't suit some people but we knew the quirkiness of the home suited the Islington area and there would be a strong market for it.

"While some buyers said, 'No' immediately because there was no yard, others said, 'Great, there's no yard, that's why we like it'.

"It had lots of natural light and two different zones of the house with the living area and kitchen and dining area on either side of the garden."

Listed with a guide of $895,000 to $975,000, the auction drew buyers from the Newcastle area, Hunter Valley and out-of-area, including families and couples.

The bidding commenced at $1 million, with five parties active in the auction who battled it out across 37 bids.



"It was mainly between three parties," he said.

"The bidding started in increments of $10,000 and $20,000 and when it came to the last $50,000 there were a lot of $1000 and $2000 bids."



The property sold under the hammer for $1.199 million to an out-of-area buyer.

Set on a 234-square metre corner block, Mr Skinner said the listing drew strong buyer numbers to the open house inspections throughout the campaign.

"We were averaging between 15 to 30 groups at each open home," he said.

It is the third property Spillane Property has sold on Power Street this year.

In July, their listing of a renovated five-bedroom house at 29 Power Street fetched $1.85 million at auction.



It followed the agency's auction of a renovated three-bedroom weatherboard cottage at 27 Power Street in June which sold for $975,000.



Mr Skinner said the location is one of the most sought-after in Islington, positioned between Islington Park and Wickham Park.

"It is a very desirable spot," he said.

"It's close enough to the shops and the parks but still far enough away so that you have privacy."

CoreLogic records show the sellers purchased the property in December 2002 for $189,000.

It was one of 30 auctions scheduled in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending September 22.

The region recorded a clearance rate of 65 per cent, according to CoreLogic's preliminary results.



Other auction results included Mavis Property Co's listing of 17 Visa Parade in Belmont which drew six registered bidders.

Set on an elevated 488-square metre block with lake views, the three-bedroom mid-century house was listed with a guide of $850,000.



The auction started with an opening bid of $800,000 and was sold for $1.075 million.

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 1984 for $98,000.

Century21 Novocastrian agent Casey Healy took a five-bedroom house in its original condition at 5 Victoria Crescent in New Lambton Heights to auction.

The bidding commenced at $870,000 and the property sold under the hammer for $1.015 million.

It was the first time the property had been listed for sale in almost 25 years after it was last sold for $179,950 in November 1999.