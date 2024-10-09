Buyers still vying for Barrack Point home of Dragons legend Trent Barrett

Trent Barrett's Barrack Point home is on the market. Picture: Supplied

A year on from being listed, NRL coach and former player Trent Barrett's luxury Barrack Point home remains on the market.



Last October Barrett listed the eye-catching home for sale, with expectations that it could attract a record-breaking price.



Since that time, the home has been listed with a price guide of $7.5 million-plus.



Barrett (pictured) listed the home last year. Picture: Supplied

Speaking this week, the selling agent, Amanda Bonnici of Ray White Shellharbour City said there had been strong buyer interest in the property, which has record-breaking potential.



The price guide also remains intact.



Barrett, who recently finished a stint as interim head coach of the Parramatta Eels, had been enlisted by Kevin Walters in an assistant coach role at the Brisbane Broncos for 2025.



However, Walters' recent sacking and replacement by Michael Maguire has led to uncertainty about the make-up of the coaching staff at the club going forward.

The suburb record was smashed last year by a whopping more than $3 million, with the sale of a $6.8 million beachfront home at 41 Junction Road.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom Hamptons style new-build, has a prime waterfront position along with plenty of high-end inclusions. Picture: Supplied

Barrett, a former St George Illawarra Dragons player and ex-Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs head coach, is set to pocket an eye-watering gain if the sale of the Barrack Point home achieves its price guide.



The five-bedroom, five-bathroom Hamptons style new-build has a prime waterfront position along with plenty of high-end inclusions.

CoreLogic records reveal that the property was bought by Barrett and wife Kylie in 2019 for $1.764 million.

It then had an older-style home on the block, with the current home built in 2022.

Shellharbour City Council DA documents show they received approval for the home with an estimated $770,000 basic construction cost in 2021.

This included $20,000 for the demolition of the existing home, $650,000 for construction, and other costs of $100,000.

The home's features include an open-plan kitchen, dining and main living area with eye-catching views through floor to ceiling glass doors across the ocean and to the beach.

A separate living room features a sandstone gas fireplace and the large kitchen is built in a Shaker style.

While the beach is just footsteps away there's a private heated pool with glass feature wall, along with extensive entertaining areas.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Barrack Point is $2.563 million.



It's also proven a sought-after suburb for former rugby league stars.

Last year, former Dragons star and Origin representative Trent Merrin snapped up a Barrack Point home.

The home in the sought-after suburb sold after more than 50 years of ownership in the same family.

CoreLogic records show the home was sold for $2.6 million.

The two-storey, four-bedroom brick home sits on 1012 square metres, is positioned between two beaches, and features a large outdoor entertaining area, as well as boasting ocean views.

