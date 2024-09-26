California bungalow held for 45 years at The Hill sells for street record

WATCH: What is a buyers' market, and why are we in one?

17 Anzac Parade, The Hill set a street record when it sold for $2.935 million with Natalie Tonks at Presence Real Estate. Picture supplied

A long-held family home at The Hill has a new owner after an "emotional" sale.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1920s California bungalow at 17 Anzac Parade sold for $2.935 million after being held by one family for more than 45 years.

The property included a modern extension. Picture supplied

"It was a very emotional sale because the owner had lived there for so long and had raised their family in the home," Presence Real Estate listing agent Natalie Tonks said.



"They held the property for a very long time."

The home has three bedrooms. Picture supplied

The $2.935 million sale smashed Anzac Parade's street record by almost $500,000

CoreLogic shows the $2.45 million transaction of a five-bedroom house on 816 square metres at 22 Anzac Parade held the street record since 2016.

The living room has a fireplace. Picture supplied

"It is a street record, so it was a great result," the agent said.



Set on 517 square metres, the double brick home has original period features such as 10-foot high ceilings, leadlight windows and timber floors.

A rear extnesion expnaded the floorplan to include additional living areas.



Harbour views from the verandah. Picture supplied

The house takes in harbour views from the front verandah and a rear deck overlooks the in-ground swimming pool.

Other features included a fireplace in the living room and a refrigerated 2,600-bottle wine cellar.



The wine cellar. Picture supplied

"We were guiding $2.8 million," she said.



"It was really well-received and in the end, it was a local family who purchased the property.



The in-ground swimming pool. Picture supplied

"It was a period home, so it was a particular buyer type but it had a beauitful modern addition."



Only four houses on Anzac Parade have sold since 2020.

The home features high ceilings and timber floors. Picture supplied

"The last house sale on the street was in May 2022 for $2.2 million and prior to that it was October 2021 when one was sold for $2.425 million," she said.



"That part of the street is fairly tightly held on Anzac Parade, so people tend to stay there for a long time.



An aerial shot of the property. Picture supplied

"Houses rarely come up for sale."

The Hill is one of the most expensive suburbs in Newcastle with a median house price of $2.12 million.

17 Anzac Parade, The Hill.