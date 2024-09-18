'Calm, tranquil oasis': Historic Tarrawanna home to go under the hammer

7-9 Hawthorn Street, Tarrawanna is on the market for the first time since 1993. Picture: Supplied

A historic pre-Federation bungalow at Tarrawanna is on the market after more than three decades of ownership.

'The Ridge', located at 7-9 Hawthorn Street, Tarrawanna is due to be auctioned on October 5.



Located at the base of the Illawarra Escarpment the five-bedroom home features 12-foot ceilings, eye-catching gardens and a deep encircling verandah.

The home is due to be auctioned next month. Picture: Supplied

Current owners Meredith Hutton and her husband Mark Bannenberg bought the home in 1993.



At the time, their decision to leave their Paddington terrace and return to the Illawarra with their young children coincided with the The Ridge being on the market for the first time since it was built in 1893.



The bungalow lays claim to being the first home in the Illawarra to have electricity connected, and was home to a series of Corrimal Mine managers.



Joyce Jones (seated) and her sisters Valmai and Olwyn. Their father William Jones was the manager of Corrimal Colliery from 1914 to 1935. They are pictured in what's believed to be circa 1920. Picture: Supplied

In 1990, The Ridge, which had become neglected, was set to be surrounded by the 167-lot Foothills View Estate.



John Shepherd, who was then manager of Illawarra Land which was behind the development, decided to restore the ageing property and use it as the focal point of the new estate. The renovation was overseen by heritage architect Andrew Conacher.



Ms Hutton and Mr Bannenberg bought the home from Wollongong City Council and the developer.

"When we bought the home at auction, all the blocks that had been subdivided had been purchased, and our house and garden was the last thing to be auctioned from that whole estate development," she said.

"John Shepherd thought the house was worth keeping, and would make a nice centrepiece for selling the rest of the blocks, and establish a character for the area."

The bungalow lays claim to being the first home in the Illawarra to have electricity connected, and was home to a series of Corrimal Mine managers. Picture: Supplied

Ms Hutton, deputy chair of the Illawarra-Shoalhaven branch of the National Trust of Australia NSW, has been studying, managing and conserving heritage properties since her university days.



The family bought the home fully refurbished, and over the years had made improvements such as modifying the colour scheme, and undertaking repair work.

"The house has been rejuvenated all the time," Ms Hutton said.

"We've constantly maintained the garden, and constantly maintained the house so that it's in good condition."

The home has also provided a backdrop for the creative pursuits of their daughters.



Their daughters Rhiannon and Stephanie utilised the property as the set for a feature film, 2014's Ambrosia.

The director and co-writer, Rhiannon and costume designer/assistant Stephanie have since worked on other films such as 2017's Rip Tide.

Located at the base of the Illawarra Escarpment and sitting on 2688 square metres, the five-bedroom home features 12-foot ceilings. Picture: Supplied

Ms Hutton said the home was being sold in order to relocate to a family home in Bulli.

Ms Hutton said the history of the house was vital. She said it had been a home to many individuals who had contributed to the development of Wollongong.



"It's a beautiful house to live in, and has been such a rich environment for my girls to grow up in," she said.

"It offers a lifestyle that is not just run-of-the-mill around here... To have it right there on the edge of Wollongong CBD is rare.

"It's a calm, tranquil oasis in suburbia."

Selling agent, Nigel Darby from McGrath Thirroul said interested buyers were a mix of northern Illawarra residents and Sydney-siders.



Mr Darby said the home's history was appealing to some of the prospective buyers.

He said there wasn't a price guide available, but there had been buyer interest from the low $3 million mark to just past the mid-$3 million range.