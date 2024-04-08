Cambridge Hotel listed for 'upwards of $10m' after development plans scrapped

WATCH: Rapper 360 performs at the Cambridge Hotel farewell in June 2023. Video by Simon McCarthy / Newcastle Herald

The Cambridge Hotel is back on the market after developer Linkcity scrapped plans to build a 19-storey student accommodation tower. Picture supplied

LIVE music venue the Cambridge Hotel could live to see another day after a redevelopment of the site as student accommodation was scrapped.

The pub closed its doors in June a month before developer Linkcity lodged plans for a $110 million student housing complex that could accommodate up to 560 people.



Linkcity's building included accommodation for 560 students in studio, twin and four-bedroom apartments. Picture supplied

The development will not proceed and the site will return to the market for sale by expressions of interest on April 9.



Listing agent Adam Leacy of Commercial Collective is marketing the sale of the property which is chasing upwards of $10 million.

"The advantage we have this time around is that we are offering the poker machines with the facility as well, whereas we hadn't before," Mr Leacy said.

An aerial view of the site. Picture supplied

"There are eight poker machine entitlements on title and the license is on title, so we are talking upwards of $10 million.

"Because of the gaming entitlements there is the opportunity to resurrect the hospitality use and continue as a live music venue.



"The precedent is set with the facility in terms of its live music ability, so someone can take it through to its next life cycle now."



The former live music venue is positioned on the corner of Hunter and Denison streets in Newcastle West. Picture supplied

In October, the Newcastle Herald reported doubts had emerged about whether French-owned Linkcity would proceed with buying the Cambridge Hotel to build the 19-storey tower.

The building was set to include studio, twin and four-bedroom apartments for students.



Two months after Linkcity lodged plans for the site, University of Newcastle lodged a development application for preliminary works on a 480-bed student accommodation building at Honeysuckle.



Linkcity's call option on the site expired in November.



The Cambridge Hotel closed its doors in June 2023. Picture Paul Dear

"Everything was well supported in terms of feasibility but this decision is purely because of timing and being off the back of COVID-19 as well," the agent said.

"The contract allowed for them to have a window of not proceeding with the development, so we're back to market now."



Mr Leacy said the development site has a 60-metre height limit and almost 12,000-square metres of potential floor space.



The current building consists of a bar on the ground floor and 16 student accommodation rooms with breakout areas and amenities on the first floor.

The site spans 1942-square metres across 789 - 791 Hunter Street and 5 - 7 Denison Street, Newcastle West. Picture supplied

It is the third time Mr Leacy has marketed the property for sale in the past five years.



The Cambridge Hotel's former operators reconfigured another of their venues, the King Street Hotel, to fill the live music void left by the Cambridge's closure.



The long-running live music venue on Hunter Street hosted acts such as Tame Impala, The Black Keys, Silverchair and Beastie Boys (billed as Quasar).

Expressions of interest close on May 1 at 4pm.

- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.

The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.

To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.