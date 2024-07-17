Can you live off-the-grid in style? You can in this stunning home

This off-the-grid property is due to be auctioned.

From the moment that Elizabeth Cseti set eyes on her home at Knights Hill, she was smitten.



It hit the mark, being immersed in nature and off-the-grid.

"Coming from Sydney, we were looking for a place in the country with a certain amount of bedrooms and that was user-friendly," she said.



'Aminya' is located at 230 Pheasant Ground Road, Knights Hill. Picture: Supplied

"When we found that it was off-grid and the water came from up the hill, it was very enticing.

"It's a designated nature reserve... Which means you can't have cattle, sheep on it. But we have deer, kangaroos, wombats running through."

Since buying the property in 2007, a considerable amount of work has been undertaken over multiple renovations.



A 19.42-hectare property features two hectares of cleared land. Picture: Supplied

The property has been renovated to incorporate solar power, water tanks, skylights, generators and double-glazed windows.



The double garage has been transformed into a library, a new and larger generator has been installed and stylish new kitchen has been added.

Then the outside work began including the installation of a glasshouse and landscaping, which took several years to complete.



The off-grid elements also include a large lithium-covered battery, which enables remote access to check power levels, and five water tanks.



There's also a computerised water filter system and UV system.

The current owners have extensively renovated the Knights Hill property. Picture: Supplied

Ms Cseti said it was important that following the renovations that the property remain off-grid, but with a sense of style.

"When we bought it, the home was pretty basic," she said.

"There was an old fireplace in the lounge room, the windows were all wood and we upgraded to double-glazed. We built the big library and got the big fireplaces in.

"We saw the potential in it when we bought it, and turned it into something more stylish that we liked."

The five-bedroom house is split level, with large open plan living/dining areas, and two sandstone open fireplaces, with mantelpieces made of railway timber sleepers.

The property has a price guide of $2.875 million, and due to be auctioned on August 14. Picture: Supplied

The library contains floor-to-ceiling bookcase shelving, exposed pitch-roof timber beams and sandstone floors.



The architectural work on the library was completed by Moss Vale-based Kathy Barnsley, with skylights imported from the US.



"The library is a very impressive room," Ms Cseti said.

The library contains floor-to-ceiling bookcase shelving, exposed pitch-roof timber beams and sandstone floors. Picture: Supplied

The home was initially a weekender and holiday retreat, but later became a full-time residence.



Today Ms Cseti is selling the home as she's moved to Queensland to be closer to family.



The property has a price guide of $2.875 million, and is due to be auctioned on August 14.

Selling agent, Erica Chapman from Ray White Bowral said the property was an "amazing retreat to escape the world", and expected it to appeal to Sydney-siders.



"We'll also see buyers from the coast looking for a rural retreat," she said.

"We're just waiting on the right buyer who would like something unique such as this - a custom built, completely off-grid, well thought out home with rainforest and a creek."

