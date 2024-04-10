Cashed-up in the country: Gloucester tops list of cash buyers sales in NSW

What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

Six in 10 homes in Gloucester were purchased mortgage-free in 2023, according to PEXA's 2023 Cash Purchases Report. Picture supplied

A COUNTRY town around 90 minutes from Newcastle has emerged as the suburb with the highest number of cash buyers in NSW.

Six in 10 homes in Gloucester, or 63.9 per cent, were purchased mortgage-free in 2023, according to PEXA's 2023 Cash Purchases Report.

The median value of a home bought by a cash buyer in Gloucester was $530,000.

The median value of a home bought by a cash buyer in Gloucester is $530,000. Picture supplied

The postcodes with the highest proportion of cash purchases were mainly located in regional areas, popular with older Australians.



"Regional cash property purchases are likely being driven by retirees and downsizers looking for a tree change or sea change which has become a popular trend in recent years," PEXA chief economist Julie Toth said.



Denise Haynes from R&R Property in Gloucester is seeing "more and more" cash buyers in the town.



"These buyers seem to be pulling their cash to purchase property, but also because they are selling up in Sydney," Ms Haynes said.



R&R Property selling agent Denise Haynes has listed this two-bedroom cottage at 91 Hume Street in Gloucester for $550,000. Picture supplied

"They are getting that big money and then purchasing in Gloucester and the surrounding areas.



"In most instances they can purchase a beautiful property and still have money leftover to live comfortably."



The area has long attracted Sydney residents buying a holiday house, however, Ms Haynes said out-of-area purchasers moving to the area permanently had increased since the onset of COVID-19.

"We've always had that Sydney market, but mostly for retreats as a weekender," she said.

"It has converted since Covid though, so people are selling up completely and making a tree-change, or they keep their place in Sydney as a bolthole and live in Gloucester but travel down to Sydney as they need to."



Gloucester River is a popular spot for residents and visitors. Picture Jonathan Carroll.

Kristy Markham from Ray White Rural Lifestyle Sydney & Ray White Rural Dungog said cash buyers in Gloucester comprised a mix of retirees, downsizers and those wanting to move out of the city to raise their children.



Cash buyers in Gloucester had a median age of 55, according to the PEXA report.

"These cash buyers are typically people looking for a tree-change and we have had retirees and also families moving into the area, so a really good mix of buyers," Ms Markham.

"In terms of what they're spending, it depends on what they're after.

This house at 80 Denison Street in Gloucested is listed with a guide of $595,000 to $645,000 with Kristy Markham from Ray White Rural Lifestyle Sydney & Ray White Rural Dungog. Picture supplied

"It could be a residential property anywhere from the mid $500,000 range up to $800,000, or a lifestyle property on acreage.



"It does vary a fair bit in terms of cash buyers."

The median house value in Gloucester is $473,863, according to CoreLogic.

House prices in the town have increased 46.2 per cent (or $149,843 in dollar terms) since March 2020.

In March 2022, Gloucester recorded its first million-dollar sale for a residential property (non acreage) when a five-bedroom house at 84 Barrington Street sold for $1 million.

84 Barrington Street in Gloucester delivered the first $1 million house sale in 2022. Poicture supplied

Where cash buyers are spending up big

While regional areas recorded the highest proportion of cash buyers, urban centres dominated the overall value of cash purchases.



This was due to greater transaction volumes and higher priced properties.



NSW recorded the highest aggregate value of cash purchases in 2023 at $54.9 million, accounting for 27.7 per cent of total residential purchases.



The report found the total value of cash-funded residential sale settlements increased by 1.5 per cent last year across the nation's eastern states of Victoria, NSW and Queensland.

That equates to more than one quarter of all residential properties purchased in those three states.



"Cash-buyers are changing the dynamics of the residential property market and exerting a greater influence on overall property demand," Ms Toth said.



"The relatively large size of this group helps to explain the property market's resilience in 2023, despite rapid rises in interest rates."

Ms Toth said that while rising interest rates have contributed to cost-of-living impacts across most types of households, the growth of the cash-buyer suggested the hikes had not affected the ability of these homeowners to purchase property to the same extent as buyers who required a mortgage.

"This could be exacerbating the existing inter-generational wealth divide when it comes to housing affordability," she said.



"Our research found the demographic profile of cash buyers is different to mortgage buyers - cash buyers tend to be older and more likely to be retired.



"They tend to have lower household incomes, but they also have fewer dependants and are more likely to be asset-rich, with accumulated property, savings and superannuation to fund their next purchase.



"If they have interest-earning savings, then they may even have benefited from rising interest rates."

- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.

The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.

To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.