Catherine Hill Bay suburb record smashed by $2.125 million

The sale of an oceanfront home in Catherine Hill Bay has smashed the suburb record by more than $2 million.



The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 37 Surfside Drive sold with Nick Clarke and Taylah Clarke at Clarke and Co Estate Agents for a record-breaking $4.475 million.



The house is one of five homes with uninterrupted ocean views along Surfside Drive. Picture supplied

It achieved the highest price for a residential property in the suburb, smashing the previous $2.35 million record.

"We had 366 enquiries on the property," Ms Clarke said.

The living room. Picture supplied

"Of that, around 90 per cent were coming from Sydney looking to either buy a weekender and Airbnb it at the odd weekend, or looking ahead to retirement and understand that not many houses come up on that strip.



"There are only five properties with uninterrupted views of Moonee Beach, so people knew that if they wanted to buy something like this, they needed to move quickly."

The view of Moonee Beach. Picture supplied

The property was sold to a buyer from Sydney who intends to move to the area with their family.



The result is almost double the $2.35 million suburb record set in January 2022 with the sale of a luxury five-bedroom home on 931 square metres at 95 Surfside Drive.



The open-plan living, kitchen and dining area. Picture supplied

Ms Clarke said the quality of the build, the view and the replacement cost of the property all contributed to the record sale price.

"The build was done exceptionally well," she said.



The balcony leads to the swimming pool. Picture supplied

"It had the pool, the entertaining area, indoor and outdoor living spaces and having 180-degree views of the national park reserve as well as beach access all made it a standout to achieve that result."

Vacant blocks in a nearby development are also fetching significant prices.

One of the home's four bedrooms. Picture supplied

"There is a new development on the other side that looks over Catherine Hill Bay beach with blocks that are 100 to 200 square metres smaller than this and selling for $2.5 million to $2.7 million just for the land," she said.

"We took the cost of the land and pricing up the rebuild of this home with the pool and landscaping all into account."



The swimming pool. Picture supplied

The house was the first built on Surfside Drive when it was constructed in 2017.



Set on 887 square metres, the property is one of only five homes along the street with an uninterrupted view of Moonee Beach and direct access to the ocean from the backyard.

The median sale price of a house in Catherine Hill Bay is $1.47 million.



What does $4.475m buy?

The kitchen. Picture supplied

Built by the sellers as their dream home, the house was designed to take in the ocean view.



The two-level home has four bedrooms including the master with built-in robes, an ensuite with a bathtub and a porch.



The balcony takes in views across the national park. Picture supplied

It features 2.7-metre high ceilings, louvre windows, a luxury kitchen with 40mm stone benchtops, a butler's pantry, integrated appliances, an island bench, and a bi-fold servery window opening to the deck.



The kitchen connects to the open-plan living and dining area with vast ocean views through glass stacker sliding doors.



The bar area. Picture suppplied

There are two alfresco areas including one with an outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue.



There is a rumpus room and a bar area on the lower level.



Outdoors has landscaped gardens and an infinity-edge swimming pool with built-in loungers.



