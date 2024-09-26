Church sells Gerringong property, three others remain on the market

3 Coal Street, Gerringong sold via a timed auction. Picture: Supplied

A church-owned listing at Gerringong has sold, while their other nearby properties remain on the market.

Four properties owned by Christian Brothers Gerringong were being sold via separate timed auctions, which ended on Wednesday.



One of the properties, located at 3 Coal Street, Gerringong sold under the hammer for $1.75 million.

3 Coal Street, Gerringong attracted strong bidding. Picture: Supplied

The property consists of a five-bedroom brick and tile home, which sits on 815 square metres.



Featuring a 19.8-metre frontage, the property boasts views of the boat harbour and headland.

The existing home includes a dining room, separate kitchen, main bedroom, bathroom, and office on the ground floor, while the upper-level features four additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

There were four registered bidders. The first bid was $1.2 million, and there were 14 bids placed in total.



Selling agent, Nana Coburn from First National Coast and Country said the property was sold to a Sydney buyer after "good competition".



Mrs Coburn said the new owners had previously stayed in the nearby 'Billow View' estate, and planned to rent out the property for about a year.



After this time, they would be looking to undertake a knockdown-rebuild and creating their own family home, which they would relocate to full-time.



CoreLogic records show 3 Coal Street previously sold in 1989 for $204,375.



159 Belinda Street, Gerringong remains on the market. Picture: Supplied

The other three properties all received bids, but were ultimately passed in.



These included the 657.2 square metres of residential land at 14 Cooke Place, Gerringong.

The others are located at 155 Belinda Street and 159 Belinda Street, Gerringong.

'Billow View' estate is situated on No.159, while No.155 features a building utilised for overflow accommodation.

No.155 had a price guide of $2.5 million, while No.159 had a guide of $5 million.

No.159 is set on 1818 square metres, while No.155 features 1409 square metres of near level land.

According to the State Heritage Inventory, Billow View cottage is a "very early vernacular building, one of the oldest in locality".



Originally built in 1901, Billow View has ocean, beach and headland views, and has local significance within the Kiama Local Environmental Plan 2011.

The Christian Brothers acquired 'Billow View' in 1959, to be used as a holiday house and retreat centre.

In more recent times the Brothers have also used the centre for holiday camps for disadvantaged children and disabled adults, and as a conference centre for various activities.

Mrs Coburn said they were now negotiating with buyers for the three remaining properties.

