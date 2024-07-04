Coalcliff stunner could be region's next record-breaking sale

The lower level of the home has a spacious bar. Picture: Supplied

There has been a host of record-breaking sales set throughout various parts of the Illawarra in recent weeks.

Now, an absolute waterfront home in Wollongong's northern suburbs will join their ranks if the property achieves its asking price.

The home at 8 Paterson Road, Coalcliff is on the market with a guide of $7 million.

Read more: 'Fell in love with the home': Near-new Blackbutt property a hit at auction

The home at 8 Paterson Road, Coalcliff is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

The suburb record is currently held by 209 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff, which sold for $5,715,100 in 2022.



The four-bedroom, three-level home at 8 Paterson Road sits on 565 square metres.



Offering ocean views from every angle, a private path leads directly to the ocean and an ocean pool.



The current owner, Brad Legge said as a surfer, he initially loved the location, and the "stunning" views captivated him.

CoreLogic records show the home last sold in June 1999 for $675,000.

Mr Legge undertook an extensive renovation of the existing home, with his travels and passion for music influencing the look and feel.

"I've spent a lot of time in America; near Mexico, Sante Fe, Arizona," he said. "I just loved that south-western culture in America.

Read more: How much the average Illawarra home's value went up during the past year

The home has a guide of $7 million. Picture: Supplied

"The aim was to make it like it could last for 50 years, 80 years, just to blend into the hill.

"It's got that Santa Fe style... I just like natural looking things. Coastal houses can date so quickly.

"It's timber, it's rounded, it's simple, it's understated.

"I've got friends who have been all over the world, and they reckon it's the best view they've ever seen."

The lower level of the home has a fully-equipped bar set-up. This area boasts uninterrupted views of the ocean, and is complemented by a spacious lawn and relaxing area.



"I've had 100 people in that entertaining area - that bar works properly," Mr Legge laughed.

"It's a great place to hang out, with plenty of privacy."

The four-bedroom, three-level home at 8 Paterson Road sits on 565 square metres. Picture: Supplied

Mr Legge said the home's low maintenance feel was also part of its appeal.

"It has all the succulents... You just have to mow the lawns," he said.

"It's not often around here that you see cacti, but on the coast against the water, it's just majestic."

With the home on the market, Mr Legge said a move overseas may be on the cards.



"It's sad, I don't really want to go," he said. "But it's just time to move on to the next stage of our lives, and travel.

"You could never replace it, but it's just time to move.

"I'm looking out the window and I still can't believe I live here - right now I can see a whale jumping."



The Coalcliff property is on the market after 25 years in the same ownership. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Ian Pepper from Ray White Helensburgh said interested buyers were predominantly from Sydney, with some viewing it as a weekender and others as a full-time residence.

"It's a large, solid home, with a large footprint, and with all the rules around what you can build on the foreshore line it would be difficult to replicate," he said.

"It's unique. It's a Mexican-meets-Mediterranean style, including throughout the house, all the way down to the retaining walls in the backyard."