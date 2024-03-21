Collapsed builder behind Illawarra job losses worked on high-profile builds

Before and after: Project Coordination undertook works at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre. Picture: Supplied

The news that prominent Canberra building firm Project Coordination has entered voluntary administration was also felt in the Illawarra, with jobs lost.

After nearly 50 years of operation in the ACT and NSW, Project Coordination met with employees in Canberra and Wollongong on Tuesday to inform them of the company's situation.



The company, which expanded in 2000 with the opening of a second office in Wollongong, has been a fixture of the Illawarra, winning awards and being enlisted for a number of high-profile projects.



Read more: Watch as the hammer falls during 'busiest auction we've seen' at Towradgi



The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall. Picture: Robert Peet

The company reportedly has 14 active building projects, including 10 in the ACT and four in NSW. However, details of current builds and projects in the Illawarra has not been released.



However, the firm's past Illawarra-based projects have included the $10.5 million redevelopment of two well-known fixtures of North Wollongong Beach.

This included the refurbishment of the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club building and seawall construction works.

Also among their recent projects was the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.

The works comprised the refurbishment of the IMB and Bruce Gordon Theatres, including foyer upgrades, roof sheeting, and new carpet and seating upholstery.

This project was the company's second at the IPAC, having previously completed an upgrade and refurbishment of the café area in 2013.

The Dapto HealthOne facility. Picture: Supplied

Also, their work on the $15.3 million iAccelerate Centre at the University Of Wollongong won multiple awards.

It was the winner of the 2017 NSW MBA South East Region Excellence in Building Awards - Commercial Building over $7 million category; and the 2016 NSW MBA Excellence in Building Awards - Tertiary Building $10-$25 million category.



And in 2014, they won the MBA South East Excellence in Building Award in the 'Best Commercial Refurbishment $0.5 million - $1 million' category for the Towradgi Public Amenities project.



A decade ago, they tackled the Nowra GP Super Clinic, a medical centre located adjacent to the Shoalhaven Hospital consisting of a two-storey consultation and training building, associated car park, and external landscaping works.

Their other forays into health included the Dapto HealthOne facility in 2020.



The Village at Corrimal is a 60-unit residential home unit development in two four-storey high blocks. Picture: Supplied

The company's now deactivated website had listed past clients as including Shellharbour City Council, Shoalhaven City Council, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Area Health, the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong, and Unanderra Care Services.



Other projects listed included the Village at Corrimal, Shellharbour Hospital Early Works, Wombarra Preschool refurbishment, Nan Tien Temple Pedestrian Bridge over M1 Motorway, Bulli Surf Life Saving Club, Illawarra Sports High access upgrade, Dunmore Resource Recovery redevelopment, and Berkeley Community Centre refurbishment.

In their statement, the company's directors described the decision to enter administration as "soul-destroying".



RSM Australia was appointed as the administrators of the company.



RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said the majority of the company's 67 staff - 38 of whom are based in the ACT and 29 in NSW - had been made redundant and would receive the majority of their employee entitlements immediately.

The majority of the NSW staff are from the Illawarra region.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.