Comedian Carl Barron snaps up eco-friendly home near Robertson

Veteran comic Carl Barron has bought a home at Mount Murray. Pictures: Supplied, File image

Veteran comic Carl Barron has bought a home near Robertson, his second property purchase in the area.

CoreLogic records show Barron bought the 3.6-hectare Mount Murray property for $1.8 million.

The home sold after 107 days on the market, and had previously been listed for sale with a guide of $2.1 million to $2.3 million.



The Mount Murray property sold after several months on the market. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Kate McCullagh from DiJones Southern Highlands declined to comment on the sale when contacted by the Mercury.

The eco-friendly solar passive home was built 40 years ago, utilising basalt stone from the property and dark slate floors to mediate the house's temperature, reportedly keeping it warm in winter and cool in summer.



As well as capturing heat from the sun in winter, it has a slow combustion stove and fireplace and reverse cycle air conditioner.



The four-bedroom home was built by environmentalists Helen and David Tranter.



The home offers views over the Illawarra, escarpment, coast and to the ocean beyond, and is set among native flowers and rainforest.



The sellers established a commercial waratah, protea and native flower business there that ran for many years before encouraging the expansion of the original rainforest.



Other features include a large covered patio/entertaining area; large laundry with a connected mudroom; a kitchen with a good sized pantry and a slow combustion Rayburn stove; a small spring and dam; and water tanks.

The property is located several hundred metres from the acreage Barron bought seven years ago for $1.755 million.



According to CoreLogic, there are 22 total dwellings in the suburb, population 53. It's tightly-held, with typically less than a handful of sales per year.

Comedian/actress Noeline Brown and her scriptwriter husband Tony Sattler owned a Mount Murray estate that sold for $2.95 million in 2020.



Television personalities Andrew Denton and Jennifer Byrne bought a two-hectare bushland retreat at Mount Murray in 2014 for $1.1 million.