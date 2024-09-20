Cool retreat: Scandi-inspired renovation of Martinsville 1970s chalet attracts buyers

439 Martinsville Road, Maertinsville is listed with an auction guide of $1.45 million with Tyson Nicholson at Ellejayne Realty. Picture supplied

A house inspired by traditional European architecture has hit the market in Martinsville after undergoing a Scandanavian-inspired renovation.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 1.4 acres at 439 Martinsville Road is listed with an auction guide of $1.45 million with Tyson Nicholson at Ellejayne Realty.

The living room. Picture supplied

"It is sprinkled with a little bit of magic and charm," Mr Nicholson said.

"For anyone looking for a home with character and charm, this one has it in spades.

The house was built in the late 1970s. Picture supplied

"It has splashes of retro which the owners have balanced with modern updates really well.

"It is also going to suit those buyers who want that bit of space among big rural land holdings."



The polished concrete patio spans 15 metres. Picture supplied

The owners purchased the property in 2021 after falling in love with the house, built in the late 1970s by a couple who migrated to Australia from Germany.

The original owners held the property for more than 40 years.

The main bathroom. Picture supplied

"I loved this house as soon as I saw it," the owner said.



"It was very run-down, but we put our heart and soul into it thinking this was our forever home."



Set across two levels, the owners undertook a major renovation, including new hardwood timber flooring, kitchen and bathrooms.

The modern Scandinavian design ties in with original features, such as the original copper rangehood in the kitchen, to retain the charm of the home.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

Other original elements include the doors, brickwork on the fireplace, timber lacework on the exterior and wood paneling throughout.

The kitchen, living and dining area flows out to a huge 15-metre polished concrete patio that overlooks the property's established trees and gardens.



The kitchen has a survery window. Picture supplied

The kitchen has a servery window, concrete bench tops, a 900mm Smeg gas cooktop and electric oven, and Miele dishwasher.



The living room features a cosy fireplace and a bar, complete with display shelves and a counter to pull up a stool and enjoy a drink.



The bar. Picture supplied

The ground level also has a large rumpus room, laundry and the main bathroom.

Upstairs has four bedrooms, two with walk-in robes, a study and an ensuite bathroom.

The main bedroom has balcony access. Picture supplied

Other features of the property include a new driveway, a large shed and carport, and a dam pump for watering gardens.

"It has only been listed for two days but we have already had enquiry," the agent said.

The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

"The acreage market is coming to a bit of a boil at the moment with the talk of interest rates coming down, so it's giving buyers more confidence to take the plunge."

The property is open for inspection on September 21 at 3.15pm.

439 Martinsville Road, Martinsville.