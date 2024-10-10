Corrimal home sold after 60-plus years: Watch as the hammer falls

Watch as the hammer falls: A Corrimal home has sold after 60-plus years of ownership.

A Corrimal home, on the market for the first time in more than 60 years, has proven a hit at auction.

The property, located at 92 Wilga Street, Corrimal sold for $1.19 million under the hammer on Wednesday.

The two-bedroom character home sits on a 633 square metre block, with a 20-metre metre frontage.



The property, located at 92 Wilga Street, Corrimal sold for $1.19 million. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Adam Blackmore from Molenaar and McNeice said there were three registered bidders for the auction, all of which participated in proceedings.

Bidding kicked off at $1 million, with bidding going up in $25,000 lots initially, and later in $10,000 and $5000 lots.

There were 18 bids placed in total.

"There was some good, spirited bidding," Mr Blackmore said. "A couple of them were local, and there was a Sydney investor as well who was bidding."

The reserve price was $1.15 million.

Features of the home include open plan living and dining room with reverse cycle air conditioning; a sunroom overlooking the backyard; and an original kitchen with island bench.



The Corrimal home was on the market for the first time in more than 60 years. Picture: Supplied

Mr Blackmore said the home sold to a buyer from Corrimal, who would likely look to redevelop the site, "although he's not exactly sure just yet what he's going to be doing".

"The interested buyers liked the location," Mr Blackmore said.

"It's a walk to everything, and it's relatively flat, a good-sized block with a 20-metre wide frontage.

"It's on a nice street, and close to plenty of amenities without being right on top of it.

"It also provides options. There's plenty of potential in terms of if you wanted to put a duplex on it, build a new dream house, or keep the current house and renovate and extend."



The home was for sale as a deceased estate, having had the same owner for more than 60 years.

"It hadn't changed hands [before] at all," Mr Blackmore said. "It was emotional, the family were all there watching.

"There were a few tears from some of the family members watching."

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Corrimal is $1.145 million.

The two-bedroom home sits on a 633 square metre block. Picture: Supplied

In other results throughout the region, a Kiama Downs property owned by the Catholic Church has sold after a hard-fought auction.

The property, located at 9 Kurrawa Avenue, Kiama Downs sold for $1.51 million.

The three-bedroom home sits on a 556 square metre block.

CoreLogic records show the property was owned by the Roman Catholic Church, who had bought the property in 1994 for $218,000.

Selling agent, Steve Pryor from Raine and Horne Kiama said there were six registered bidders for the auction.

After bidding kicked off at $1.25 million, there were more than 30 bids placed during proceedings.

Mr Pryor said there was "spirited" bidding throughout the process, and the new owner would be undertaking a full renovation of the home.

"A few of the interested buyers were also looking at a knockdown-rebuild," he said.