Council sells West Dapto land that could create hundreds of new homes

The 38.62-hectare land holding is located at 231 Sheaffes Road, Stream Hill, and went on the market last year. Picture: Supplied

Council-owned land in the West Dapto area that could create hundreds of new blocks has been snapped up.

The 38.62-hectare land holding is located at 231 Sheaffes Road, Stream Hill, and went on the market last year.

The land was sold after being in Wollongong City Council ownership for decades. The site sold for $29 million, with final settlement scheduled for mid-2025.

The site was being marketed as being potentially suitable for upwards of 260 blocks (subject to council approval). Picture: Supplied

However, the council didn't respond to the Mercury's questions about the identity of the buyer.

According to the council, long-term plans to deliver purpose-built social, recreational and cultural amenities for the West Dapto release area are one step closer, following the sale of the land.



Located within the West Dapto Urban Release Area, the site was being marketed as being potentially suitable for upwards of 260 blocks (subject to council approval).



The land was purchased by council more than 30 years ago. It sold in October 1991 for $575,000.

The intention at the time of council's purchase was that the land would be held on to for potential redevelopment and environmental protection.



In 2022, council resolved to sell the site as a way to contribute to housing supply in the city.

"This is an exciting milestone for the city and one that delivers two significant benefits,'' Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said.

"Firstly, the sale of this land will allow for the potential for more housing to enter the pipeline and provide the opportunity for more people to have access to homes.

"Secondly, the proceeds from the sale of this land will go towards council's plans to deliver new social, recreational and cultural amenities for this fast-growing area.

"It's essential that plans for this area are made holistically, For council, that's not just about having land available for houses to be built on, but having diverse infrastructure that will support the liveability of this area into the long-term."

Selling agent, Tim Jones from MMJ last year told the Mercury that he was unable to provide a price guide.



Approximately 17.13 hectares is zoned for low density residential, with a minimum lot size of 449 square metres.

Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the land sale's timing was ideal as it came as council were preparing to discuss the upcoming Draft Delivery Program 2022-2026 and Operational Plan 2024-2025.

"One of the significant items within the Draft Delivery Program is allocation of budget for the design and construction of the first stage of the Darkes Road Sport and community hub,'' Cr Bradbery said.

"The sale of the land at Sheaffes Road makes it possible for council to consider the inclusion of the Sporting Hub in our short and long-term planning documents, and move forward with this exciting asset for our whole community."

The land was purchased by council more than 30 years ago. Picture: Supplied

The site is home to one of the oldest homesteads still standing in the Wollongong Local Government Area, with the building made out of sandstone mined on the property.

The homestead, and its outbuildings, are listed as items of local significance within the Wollongong LEP 2009.

"The property is split on both the northern and south-western sides of Sheaffes Road, and council has registered a positive public covenant to ensure the heritage items are protected and developed consistent with a full heritage assessment," Cr Bradbery said last year.

