Curramore acreage sold for $2.75m after nearly 300 days on market

210 North Curramore Road, Curramore, sold after 296 days. Picture: Supplied

A single-acre property near Jamberoo has sold after nearly 300 days on the market.

The four-bedroom acreage at 210 North Curramore Road, Curramore sold for $2.75 million.

Selling agent, Vivienne Marris from Elders Jamberoo said the 296 days spent on the market ensured the property went to the right buyer.



"I'm a person who says, 'right buyer, right place, right time'," Ms Marris said.

The price was changed to "meet the market".

"I had very loyal vendors and they were just going to stick it out until I found the right person to take it off their lovely hands."

The median house price in Curramore is $2.2 million according to CoreLogic..



210 North Curramore Road, Curramore has "divine" views. Picture supplied

The buyers are moving into the property from the countryside.

"Jamberoo is traditionally people who want a little bit of country, country hospitality, village-type surroundings," Ms Marris said. "And also have all those extra things that they like.

"The property has floor-to-ceiling windows which offer views of the surrounding countryside.

"The view is just divine. (It's an) uninterrupted rural view, which is lovely facing north which is always good."

Other features of the property include two 110,000-litre water tanks and solar power to go along with the pool, which has its own small pool house separate from the main residence.



Tree House changes hands

The eye-catching Coledale Tree House is now on the market.

The Coledale Tree House has changed hands after a large amount of buyer interest.



Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath-Thirroul said she couldn't disclose the sale price, and CoreLogic records also don't provide the result.



Ms Denison-Pender said thehouse at 34 Park Street, Coledale sold within the price guide of $3.25 million to $3.5 million.

Designed by Mike Vail, the house was shortlisted for a House Award in 2019 in the 'new house under 200 square metres' category.

The house is only a few minutes from Sharkey Beach and is located in a regenerated rainforest site.

Utilizing a Japanese-inspired design, the house has an open pavilion and Onsen-style bathroom.

The median house price in Coledale is $2.1 million, according to CoreLogic.



34 Park St, Coledale was shortlisted for new house under 200 square metres. Picture: Supplied

Ms Denison-Pender said the Sydney buyer was drawn to the unique nature of the house.

"They loved everything about it, they absolutely loved every last thing about it," Mrs Denison-Pender said.

"How it was built, the high-end architecture, the uniqueness of the property, the setting."

She said the buyers intended to live in the house half the time.



Stunning ocean views

4/54-58 Cliff Road, Wollongong has ocean views that appealed to buyers. Picture: Supplied

An apartment in Wollongong has sold two weeks before it was scheduled for auction.



The apartment at 4/54-58 Cliff Road, Wollongong sold for $3,350,000.



It's the latest in a series of major apartment sales in Wollongong.

Regarding this latest sale, selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property said the buyer was a local looking to downsize, and who was interested in the listing because of the location.

"(They loved) the location, the north-east aspect and the stunning ocean views, and obviously the lifestyle that follows, walking around the harbour, Blue Mile every day," Mr Kay said.

The median price for a unit in Wollongong is $700,000, according to CoreLogic.



Boasting ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows, other features include a gas-equipped kitchen, ducted air conditioning and a full master ensuite with a spa bath.

The apartment is within walking distance of Wollongong Lighthouse and the ocean pool.