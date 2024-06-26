DA for a 15-storey apartment block adds $5 million value to prime site

The site, located at 2-8 Belmore Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $9.5 million. Picture: Supplied

A prime Wollongong development site with approval for dozens of apartments is on the market.

The site, located at 2-8 Belmore Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $9.5 million.

CoreLogic records show that owners, Belmore Apartments Wollongong Pty Ltd, spent a total of $4.1 million in 2020 for the four sites.



An artist's impression of the apartment complex. Picture: Supplied

However, the site now has development approval for 62 residential apartments and two commercial suites.



Wollongong City Council records show a DA for a mixed use development - the demolition of existing structures and construction of a 15-storey building comprising ground floor commercial/retail, residential shop top housing and associated parking - was approved in 2022.



A further application has been made to council under the recent NSW government planning policy changes for an additional 20 residential apartments.



In 2023, the NSW Government implemented in-fill affordable housing reforms to encourage private developers to boost affordable housing and deliver more market housing.



The property has a site area of 1810 square metres, a 52-metre frontage and a 48-metre height limit. Picture: Supplied

The Wollongong property consists of four blocks that have been consolidated.



Selling agent, Daniel Kostovski from Rise Property Group said the local owners' long-term strategy was, "to buy something and look to capitalise on getting a development approval on it, which they've done".



Mr Kostovski said there had been initial inquiries about the listing, and he expected interest from local and Sydney-based investors and builders.



"The site's well-placed for someone to come in and develop it, and it's in a position where someone can avoid a rigorous council approval process," he said.

"It's rare to find a DA approved site within the Wollongong CBD area. Being approved takes that risk factor out of not knowing what you can get on the site."

Mr Kostovski said the owners' application for an additional 20 residential apartments was still pending with council.

"It can make the sites more feasible from a construction standpoint," he said. "They're getting additional floor space ratio and height, which can improve the feasibility of these sites because there's limited supply and construction costs have gone up.

"The state government has provided this incentive for developers to go out and try and make these sites more feasible."

The site is currently home to individual dwellings, mostly vacant.

"As a long-term strategy, the buyer could rent out the dwellings that are there and wait to capitalize at a different time," Mr Kostovski said.

"The apartments will get expansive views of the Eastern Seaboard, the city and out to the escarpment."

The property is for sale via Expressions of Interest, closing on August 1.

