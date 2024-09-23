Deborah Hutton's knockdown-rebuild plans for $5.6m northern Illawarra home

Deborah Hutton (pictured) owns a home in the northern Illawarra. Pictures: Supplied, Instagram/Foxtel

Television personality and entrepreneur Deborah Hutton has lodged grand plans for her property in the northern Illawarra.

In 2021, Hutton bought an oceanfront Wombarra home for $5.6 million.

Hutton bought the three-bedroom cottage, built in the 1960s, in an off-market sale. It sits on a 1048 square metre parcel with direct access to the water's edge and 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean.

At the time, selling agent, McGrath Thirroul's Vanessa Denison-Pender said Hutton would be building a new home there.

"She's definitely planning to build a brand new house there - she will knock it down [and rebuild]," Mrs Denison-Pender said.



Those plans are now well under way.

The home's previous owner had lodged a DA with Wollongong City Council in early 2021, for the "demolition of dwelling house and construction of new dwelling house and swimming pool".

This was later approved by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.

Council documents indicate the project had an estimated cost of $1.582 million.



Earlier this year, Hutton lodged an amended DA, retaining plans for the "demolition of dwelling house and construction of new dwelling house", but with the modification of the "deletion of pool and associated structures, reconfiguration of dwelling, increased setbacks and addition of outdoor room".



The modified DA is yet to be approved.

Hutton recently posted about the project on Instagram.

"It's been such a fun couple of full-on months doin a reno on a little bolt-hole in SYD," she posted.

"Now to the next project...Slightly bigger than this baby... just a minor demolition, 2 year build, from ground up #WalterBarder beach house! I don't know if I'm terrified or excited...kinda both."



According to CoreLogic, the home previously sold in May 2018 for $2.175 million.



Hutton has a prior connection to this part of the world.



In 2019, a northern suburbs home owned by her ex-partner, late celebrity manager, promoter and publicist Harry M. Miller fetched $4.1 million at auction.



The home was owned by Miller prior to his death in 2018, aged 84, and primarily used as a weekender.



Miller bought the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in 2004 for $2,225 million and renovated it the following year.

