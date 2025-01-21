Deborah Hutton to replace Wombarra 3-bed 1960s cottage with 5-storey beach house

Deborah Hutton and architect Walter Barda at the northern Illawarra property (left), and Hutton's sneak preview of the beach house project. Pictures: Instagram

Television personality and entrepreneur Deborah Hutton is forging ahead with grand plans for her property in the northern Illawarra - and it's big.



In 2021, Hutton bought an oceanfront Wombarra home for $5.6 million.



Hutton bought the three-bedroom cottage, built in the 1960s, in an off-market sale. It sits on a 1048 square metre parcel with direct access to the water's edge and 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean.



Hutton's plans for the knockdown-rebuild are now moving forward after being recently approved, and she's shared the plans with her 70,000-plus Instagram followers.

The architect's visualisation of the plans shows a big build, with the designer house spread over five levels on the sloping oceanfront site.

The home's previous owner had lodged a DA with Wollongong City Council in early 2021, for the "demolition of dwelling house and construction of new dwelling house and swimming pool".

This was later approved by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.

Council documents indicate that project had an estimated cost of $1.582 million.

Last year, Hutton lodged an amended DA, which was recently approved.



Wollongong City Council documents show the modified DA was for the "demolition of dwelling house and construction of new dwelling house and swimming pool", with the modification of the "deletion of pool and associated structures, reconfiguration of dwelling, increased setbacks and addition of outdoor room".

Hutton celebrated the project's approval via a recent Instagram post, ahead of "what will be a two-year build of a fab new beach house".

"We moved down here over 2 1/2 years ago and loving Sydney's south coast," she wrote. "Wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"It's also taken that long to amend the original DA to suit our needs where the Living area, Kitchen etc will be upstairs taking in the ocean view (Similar to Bronte) Master & Guest bedrooms downstairs.

"It's going to be the journey of discovery and learning on the go with massive earth works, subsoil drains, hydraulic engineering and reworking the site.



"Creating an entirely different vibe to the Hampton's White House in Bronte, I'm so excited to stretch my style and interior wings, and go for a total new look, guided by the keen eye of [architect] Walter [architect] Barda."

Hutton has a prior connection to this part of the world.

In 2019, a northern suburbs home owned by her ex-partner, late celebrity manager, promoter and publicist Harry M. Miller fetched $4.1 million at auction.

The home was owned by Miller prior to his death in 2018, aged 84, and primarily used as a weekender.

Miller bought the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in 2004 for $2,225 million and renovated it the following year.