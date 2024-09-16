Developer snaps up Merewether cottage listed for the first time since 1983

30 Lingard Street, Merewether sold at auction for $1.526 million with Mike Flook from Robinson Property. Picture supplied

A developer from Newcastle emerged as the successful bidder at the auction for a cottage with dual street access near Lingard Hospital in Merewether.

Listed with Mike Flook from Robinson Property, the auction of the three-bedroom house at 30 Lingard Street drew three registered bidders.

The bidding commenced at $1.4 million, however, only one of the parties participated in the auction.

Am aerial view of the property. Picture supplied

The buyer went into negotiations and the property was sold for $1.526 million.

"It was mainly just the one bidder and we negotiated with the eventual buyer, a local couple who are developers," Mr Flook said.

"They intend to take the house down and develop the site, possibly building two new properties and taking advantage of the two street frontages.

The cottage includes original pepriod features. Picture supplied

"It was on 467 square metres and Lingard Hospital is close by, so it drew a lot of interest."

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 1983 for $46,000.

The weatherboard cottage included original period features such as dado boards and cedar-lined ceilings and walls.

The property has dual access from Tye Road. Picture supplied

"We had interest from across the board and as nice as the house was, the real value was in the land," he said.

"One couple looked at it as an investment to keep the original house and build another one at the rear, and others looked at it to knock it down and rebuild."

It was one of three properties Mr Flook took to auction in Merewether.

154a Morgan Street, Merewether. Picture supplied

A two-bedroom weatherboard cottage set on just under 500 square metres at 154a Morgan Street also drew three registered bidders.

"We had a lot of interest in that one but it was fairly old so, again, it really just represented land value," he said.

An aerial view of 154a Morgan Street, Merewether. Picture supplied

"We had three buyers on the day and two competing with both looking to replace the home."

After spirited bidding between two parties, the property sold under the hammer to a local buyer for $1.092 million.

The property was last sold in 1997 for $138,000.

44 Hickson Street, Merewether. Picture supplied

Robinson Property's also took 44 Hickson Street in Merwether to auction with a guide of $3.5 million.

The auction drew three registered bidders, with a developer opening with a bid of $3 million, however, it was passed in when the bidding stalled at around $3.1 million.

An aerial view of 44 Hickson Street, Merewether. Picture supplied

The 708 square metre property, held by retired pharmacist Nick Feros for 35 years, is now on the market with a guide of $3.4 million.

There were 24 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending September 15.



According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, the region recorded an auction clearance rate of 76.2 per cent.

In Adamstown Heights, Spillane Property's auction of a renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 3 Cynthia Street drew two registered bidders.

3 Cynthia Street, Adamstown Heights. Picture supplied

The bidding started at $900,000 and the property was sold under the hammer for $1.036 million.

Also in Adamstown, Mavis Property Co's listing of a renovated three-bedroom house at 72 Teralba Road attracted seven registered bidders.

72 Teralba Road, Adamstown. Picture supplied

After an opening bid of $1 million, two buyers fought it out across spirited bidding to a sale price of $1.22 million.

Altitude Real Estate's auction at 14 Dodds Street in Redhead drew strong interest from buyers, with five registered bidders.

14 Dodds Street, Redhead. Picture supplied

Set on 690 square metres with dual street frontage and close to Redhead Beach, the three-bedroom property sold for $1.625 million.

CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in 1999 for $64,000.