Developer snaps up townhouse site sold off by Kiama Council

The 1027 square metre block is located at 100 South Kiama Drive, Kiama. Picture: Supplied

A Kiama Council owned block of land with townhouse potential, which is part of their sell-off of assets, has found a buyer.



The 1027 square metre block, located at 100 South Kiama Drive, Kiama,has been snapped up by a developer.



The residential zoned property is located between modern residential dwellings, and there are no existing structures on-site.



Read more: Can you live off-the-grid in style? You can in this stunning home

The property had been previously passed in at auction earlier this year, with a highest bid of $1.2 million. Picture: Supplied

The property had been previously passed in at auctionearlier this year, with a highest bid of $1.2 million.



Following this, the property had a revised price guide of $1 million.

Co-selling agent, Taleah Thomas from Colliers Wollongong said there had been plenty of interest in the property.



However, she said that the need to address issues related to connecting utilities to the block had meant the property took several months to sell.



Ms Thomas said the property was sold to an Illawarra-based developer.



The medium density zoning was likely to lend itself to a townhouse site, according to Ms Thomas.

She said the property was sold for "around the guide" of $1 million.



The site was deemed surplus to needs by the council, as it was no longer needed for a road, and was identified as a "potential income land sale opportunity", according to a Kiama Council spokesperson.

This transaction follows the sale price of Blue Haven's Bonaira aged care facility being revealed at Tuesday night's Kiama council meeting.



The council will receive $95 million from Hall & Prior for the Bonaira facility.

