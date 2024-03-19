Developers eye church site in New Lambton listed with $2 million-plus guide

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

The Heights Family Church of Christ building at 137 to 141 Croudace Street in New Lambton is for sale by expressions of interest. Picture supplied

A CHURCH site in New Lambton with elevated views across Newcastle is drawing strong interest from developers.

The Heights Family Church of Christ building at 137 to 141 Croudace Street hit the market with Commercial Collective's Isaac Reville and Dane Crawford via an expressions of interest campaign on March 15.



The property spans 1,763 square metres. Picture supplied

The property is expecting offers in the early $2 million range.

Mr Reville said all of the enquiries received came from Newcastle and Sydney-based developers eyeing the property as a new residential development site.

"We had 12 enquiries over the weekend and all of those were developers," Mr Reville said.



The elevated position of the site has scenic views of Newcastle. Picture supplied

"The driving factors would be the close proximity to John Hunter Hospital, the view and New Lambton being such a sought-after suburb."

The property spans 1,763 square metres spread across three lots.



The property is within close proximity to John Hunter Hospital. Picture supplied

Alternatively, Mr Reville said the existing church building could be utilised for a variety of purposes.



The building occupies 650 square metres of lettable area, comprising a large hall, multiple meeting rooms, amenities and off-street parking.



Mr Reville said the site was ideal for various commercial ventures such as a community centre, medical facility or office complex.



The existing church building has 650 square metres of lettable area. Picture supplied

"It is approved as a place of worship but we are pushing it as a potential residential development site or to re-purpose what is already there," the agent said.

"We recently sold [former church building] 48 Watt Street, so it could be utilised as a wedding and events centre.

"We are going at it from all angles to see who is going to have the most interest."

The building has a large hall and multiple meeting rooms. Picture supplied

The church has not operated out of the premises since November 2022.



The agent said the proceeds of the sale will go toward other properties that better meet the church's requirements.

Expressions of interest close on April 18 at 4pm.

