Developers eyeing Kiama council owned land for townhouse project

The property is due to be auctioned on April 3. Picture: Supplied

Kiama council's sell-off of assets continues, with a block of land on the market and expected to be the site of several townhouses.



The 1027 square metre block, located at 100 South Kiama Drive, Kiama, is owned by the council and due to be auctioned on April 3.



The residential zoned property is located between modern residential dwellings, and there are no existing structures on-site.



Read more: Bought for $885k, listed for $4.5m. The huge price growth of one Gerringong street

The 1027 square metre block, located at 100 South Kiama Drive, Kiama, is owned by Kiama counccil. Picture: Supplied

The site has been deemed surplus to needs by the council.



Co-selling agent, Taleah Thomas from Colliers Wollongong said interest in the property was largely from developers, as the site was likely too small for childcare purposes, but suitable for a townhouse site.



"It's the perfect spot for a townhouse site," she said. "We've got a lot of the smaller Illawarra developers looking at it.

"You would comfortably get about four townhouses on it... It's a pretty raw site, a flat, level block."



Ms Thomas said based on comparable properties in the area, it would have a price guide of about $1.2 million.

A Kiama council spokesperson said the parcel of council-owned land was identified in council's 2022 Strategic Improvement Plan as a potential income-generating land sale opportunity (pending a road closure), as it was not required by council.

"At the June 28, 2022 ordinary meeting, Kiama council resolved to commence the road closure process for the surplus road reserve, a disconnected section of Marsden Street," the spokesperson said.



"This was re-confirmed in the February 2023 ordinary meeting with the completion of the road closure process being achieved in late 2023.

"The resolution noted that a report would be provided to council in relation to the sale of the land. This report will go up to this month's council meeting in confidential."

The property is expected to have a price guide of $1.2 million. Picture: Supplied

This follows the council selling its car park in Akuna Street last year.



The site had a price guide of $3.5 million to $4 million.

It sold for an undisclosed figure, with official records not revealing the sale price.

At the time, selling agent, Simon Kersten from Colliers Wollongong said the sale price "significantly surpassed the guide" and was "well above our expectations".

Also, in 2022, the council sold its landholdings on the opposite side of Akuna Street.

The Akuna Street properties were bought by Sydney property developers Level 33 for $28 million.

At the time, Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said it was the single biggest commercial transaction in council history.

Level 33 has lodged plans for a residential-retail developmentin Akuna Street.



Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.