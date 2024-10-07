Featured
NSW

Development site listed in Paxton includes historic former colliery building

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 7 October 2024, 3:50 am

publication logo

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.
The site of the old Paxton Colliery at 53-63 Millfield Road in Paxton is on the market with Commercial Collective. Picture supplied

A site with a historic former colliery building and approval for tourist and visitor accommodation is on the market in the Hunter region.

The property at 53-63 Millfield Road in Paxton comprises 20 acres across two lots, including the heritage-listed old Paxton Colliery building.

The sale spans 20 acres across two lots. Picture supplied

The site is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Dane Crawford and Steve Briant at Commercial Collective in conjunction with Peter Vines at Ray White Commercial Western Sydney.

Potential uses include converting the building into a function centre, visitor accommodation, cellar door or a private residence.

Potential uses include converting the building into a function centre, visitor accommodation, cellar door or a private residence. Picture supplied

Mr Briant said the site also offered scope for a rural lifestyle development and had the potential for rezoning and residential subdivision (subject to council approval).

"We are seeing strong interest in the Hunter region for lifestyle developments and new residential communities," Mr Briant said.

The building spans 1,690 square metres. Picture supplied

"This site offers significant potential with its expansive size and tranquil setting."

Lot 4 of the site includes the old Paxton Colliery building, also known as Standorf Main No.2 Colliery, which spans 1,690 square metres.

It has existing DA approval for tourist and visitor accommodation.

Architectural plans included refurbishing the existing buildings to create hospitality, event and accommodation spaces.

The site holds DA approval for tourist and visitor accommodation. Picture supplied

Mr Crawford said the building offered a unique opportunity to repurpose one of Australia's best-preserved colliery sites.

"The heritage building adds a special dimension to this property," Mr Crawford said.

"It's rare to find a site that offers both development potential and the opportunity to preserve and repurpose such an important piece of Australian history.

An aerial shot of the site. Picture supplied

"Buyers have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create something remarkable here."

East Greta Coal Mining Company started the coal mine site in the early 1920s and it closed in 1961.

Expressions of interest close on October 23.

Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

