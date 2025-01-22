'Didn't want to go too modern': Inside the renovation of a 1915 Woonona home

10 John Street, Woonona is now on the market. Pictures: Supplied

Andrew Debernardi grew up living in John Street, Woonona, spending more than two decades there.



Therefore, when another home on the street was on the market in 2019, Mr Debernardi and wife Kylie snapped it up.

"I lived across the road, and I always wanted to be back on that street," he said.

Read more: Is this Coalcliff's craziest house? Step inside the home now up for grabs

The home at 10 John Street Woonona, circa 1920. Picture: Supplied

"We were looking, 10 John Street came up for sale, and we were definitely interested.

"We walked in and it was very old - I don't think it had been touched for a good 40-50 years. The kitchen was a little newer, but you could see the potential with the high ceilings.

"It was that older-style build, it caught our attention. They still had the remnants of the old fireplace, but they had a gas heater in there."

The home, pictured in 2025. Picture: Supplied

The house is believed to have been built in 1915, and the current owners have undertaken an extensive renovation.



Initially, the owners renovated the front half of the house and later completed the entire project in 2024.

Their work included re-cladding the entire house, as they sought to retain the older, classic style but with a modern twist.

"We didn't want to go too modern, so we kept that old cottage feel," Mr Debernardi said.

The property, pictured in 2019. Picture: CoreLogic

"We kept the high ceilings, just re-did the gyprock and everything like that and kept the fireplace there.

"When we ripped up the carpet, we wanted to keep the wooden floorboards, but they were cracked. So we did timber look tiles to create that older [look] with a new approach to it.

"The plan was always to keep that older style and blend some new, some modern into it. [For example] we did the cornices in a similar fashion to how they were."

An advertisement for the auction of the blocks within the subdivision in 1911. Picture: Supplied

The three-bedroom home at 10 John Street, Woonona, sitting on 632.5 square metres, is now on the market.

Mr Debernardi said due to family and work circumstances, they were selling the home and relocating to Sydney.

"Unfortunately we are selling up, but it's a beautiful house, just a stunning place," he said.

"After putting a lot of work into it, it's a shame not to be able to enjoy the fruits of our labour.

"It's a perfect spot - you're a kilometre from the beach. It's a beautifully renovated family home."

The property, pictured in 2019. Picture: CoreLogic

Selling agent, John O'Reilly from Laurence Morgan Real Estate said the home had a guide of $1.69 million to $1.74 million.

Mr O'Reilly said the home enjoyed good side access, with the potential for a granny flat to be built [subject to council approval] at the rear yard.

"It has high ceilings, a great floorplan with a new kitchen, bathroom and ensuite, new floors and new paint," he said.

"And it's located minutes from the beach."