Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

'Didn't want to go too modern': Inside the renovation of a 1915 Woonona home

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 22 January 2025, 1:43 am

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

10 John Street, Woonona is now on the market. Pictures: Supplied

Andrew Debernardi grew up living in John Street, Woonona, spending more than two decades there.

Therefore, when another home on the street was on the market in 2019, Mr Debernardi and wife Kylie snapped it up.

"I lived across the road, and I always wanted to be back on that street," he said.

Read more: Is this Coalcliff's craziest house? Step inside the home now up for grabs

The home at 10 John Street Woonona, circa 1920. Picture: Supplied

"We were looking, 10 John Street came up for sale, and we were definitely interested.

"We walked in and it was very old - I don't think it had been touched for a good 40-50 years. The kitchen was a little newer, but you could see the potential with the high ceilings.

"It was that older-style build, it caught our attention. They still had the remnants of the old fireplace, but they had a gas heater in there."

The home, pictured in 2025. Picture: Supplied

The house is believed to have been built in 1915, and the current owners have undertaken an extensive renovation.

Initially, the owners renovated the front half of the house and later completed the entire project in 2024.

Their work included re-cladding the entire house, as they sought to retain the older, classic style but with a modern twist.

"We didn't want to go too modern, so we kept that old cottage feel," Mr Debernardi said.

The property, pictured in 2019. Picture: CoreLogic

"We kept the high ceilings, just re-did the gyprock and everything like that and kept the fireplace there.

"When we ripped up the carpet, we wanted to keep the wooden floorboards, but they were cracked. So we did timber look tiles to create that older [look] with a new approach to it.

"The plan was always to keep that older style and blend some new, some modern into it. [For example] we did the cornices in a similar fashion to how they were."

An advertisement for the auction of the blocks within the subdivision in 1911. Picture: Supplied

The three-bedroom home at 10 John Street, Woonona, sitting on 632.5 square metres, is now on the market.

Mr Debernardi said due to family and work circumstances, they were selling the home and relocating to Sydney.

"Unfortunately we are selling up, but it's a beautiful house, just a stunning place," he said.

"After putting a lot of work into it, it's a shame not to be able to enjoy the fruits of our labour.

"It's a perfect spot - you're a kilometre from the beach. It's a beautifully renovated family home."

The property, pictured in 2019. Picture: CoreLogic

Selling agent, John O'Reilly from Laurence Morgan Real Estate said the home had a guide of $1.69 million to $1.74 million.

Mr O'Reilly said the home enjoyed good side access, with the potential for a granny flat to be built [subject to council approval] at the rear yard.

"It has high ceilings, a great floorplan with a new kitchen, bathroom and ensuite, new floors and new paint," he said.

"And it's located minutes from the beach."

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Inside the luxury homes of Australia's top social media influencers
Inside the luxury homes of Australia's top social media influencers
Everything you need to know about neighbourhood noise restrictions
Everything you need to know about neighbourhood noise restrictions
5 regional properties featured on screen
5 regional properties featured on screen
What you get in a regional centre vs capital city for under $600k
What you get in a regional centre vs capital city for under $600k
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Boaties dream home with private jetty and slipway listed in Marks Point

Boaties dream home with private jetty and slipway listed in Marks Point

By Jade Lazarevic
Bucking the trend: fewer homes for sale in Newcastle than 12 months ago

Bucking the trend: fewer homes for sale in Newcastle than 12 months ago

By Jade Lazarevic
Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal

Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal

By Jade Lazarevic
Woonona home's the latest high-end listing on millionaires' row

Woonona home's the latest high-end listing on millionaires' row

By Brendan Crabb