'Dilapidated' former church at Mount Kembla comes in at bargain price

The site, formerly home to St Clement's Roman Catholic Church, is located at 356 Cordeaux Road, Mount Kembla. Picture: Supplied

A "dilapidated", heritage-listed church site at Mount Kembla is expected to be strongly contested at auction.

The property, which has an auction guide of $650,000, is due to go under the hammer on Saturday.

The guide is well below the suburb's current median house price, which is $915,000, according to CoreLogic.



The property, which has an auction guide of $650,000, is due to go under the hammer on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Andrew McLeod from McGrath Thirroul said although not currently liveable, the property could be turned into a residence.



"It could be a home, home business, or short-term accommodation," he said.

According to CoreLogic records, the property was previously sold in August 1982 for $52,000.



Sitting on 1296 square metres, the church features one large room with a further dressing room, as well as original stained-glass windows and vaulted ceilings.

There is potential to extend the building footprint towards the rear.



Mr McLeod said the "dilapidated" property was no longer in use as a church.



He said it was privately owned by Mount Kembla residents, and while used for arts and crafts and other activities at times, had largely been vacant during recent times.

"It's a well-known site in the community, a property of local significance, that hopefully someone will take on and restore lovingly," Mr McLeod said.

"It's just time to move on [for the current owners]. Due to its heritage listing, the new owners will need to work within those constraints."



According to the State Heritage Inventory, the site has local significance under the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan 2009.

"Mount Kembla's former St Clement's Roman Catholic Church and site are of significance for the local area for historical, aesthetic, social and reasons of rarity and representativeness," the listing said.



"The building is a relatively rare example of Carpenter Gothic-style timber church in the Illawarra, and is representative of that style.



"The church is dedicated to the patron saint of miners [and] is important for the local community that congregated to it. The building, located in the mature landscaped setting, is a local landmark."



The site, pictured in 1989. Picture: Heritage NSW

Also according to the Heritage Inventory, the land comprising the church was transferred to the Roman Catholic Church in 1893.

St Clement's Roman Catholic Church was built in 1893 halfway between the villages of Mount Kembla and Kembla Heights at a place known as 'The Willows'.



The St Clement's Catholic Church was opened in January 1894 and remained in use until December 1976, with a final mass in March 1981.



In the 1960s, it was nominally owned by the Trustees of the Catholic Church of Wollongong. Part of the land was transferred to the City of Wollongong in 1972, and later returned to private ownership.



The property's current zoning allows for [with consent] uses such as bed and breakfast accommodation; community facilities; dwelling houses; home-based childcare; home businesses; and secondary dwellings.



Mr McLeod said given the property's profile within the community and buyer interest, he expected there would be a large crowd present for the auction.

"Hopefully there will be some passionate renovators and restorers there," he said. "There are definitely people who love the idea of buying a church and restoring it."