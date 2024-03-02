Dragons fans eyeing apartments near WIN Stadium as season begins

18/2 Burelli Street, Wollongong is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

Okay, the St George Illawarra Dragons' men's first grade side didn't enjoy much on-field success in 2023.

But with the new NRL season about to kick off, the Dragons' home games at WIN Stadium remain an event for Wollongong-based footy fans.

And for those devotees wanting to own a property near the venue, soak in some of the atmosphere of game day as the NRL and NRLW teams go around, and maybe even enjoy a partial view of the action from their own home, there are options currently on the market.

Read more: Former Dragons, Eels star Mark Riddell lists Shellharbour home

18/2 Burelli Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $1 million. Picture: Supplied

The two-bedroom apartment at 18/2 Burelli Street, Wollongong is headed to auction at a date yet to be confirmed.

It has a price guide of $1 million.

Located within Harbour Apartments, the listing features open-plan living with high ceilings and ducted air conditioning, as well as access to the rooftop and level two entertaining space.

Selling agent, Guy Hampton from Molenaar and McNeice said there was a glimpse of WIN Stadium from the "entertainers' apartment", although it's not direct.

"You can't look straight out and easily see... You've got to stand at the front of the window and look to your left," he said.

Dragons player Jack de Belin at WIN Stadium. Picture: Sylvia Liber

"You can look to your left and there's a nice window of the left-hand side of the field. But you couldn't sit in your lounge room or stand in the kitchen and look into it.

"You do get a view of it, but you can't just sit in your lounge room and watch a game."

Mr Hampton said there had been interest in the property from a few buyers who are also Dragons fans.

"There's been curious buyers that like the idea of the location of that apartment for the stadium proximity," he said. "And you're not going to be looking for a carpark on game day."

Read more: Emotional scenes as Keiraville home sold after almost 70 years



5/2 Burelli Street, Wollongong is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

Also, diehard Dragons fans may be interested in the two-bedroom apartment at 5/2 Burelli Street that's for sale, with a guide of $940,000 to $970,000.

Selling agent, Jayne Langford from Belle Property Illawarra said the listing has a corridor view into the WIN Stadium entry, and is "literally across the road from the ticket office".

The apartment also features high ceilings, neutral finishes, streamlined ducted air conditioning, double lock-up garaging.

"It's on the first level of the apartment block, and this one was designed for disability access - the doors and hallways are wider, and the kitchen was designed with someone who may be in a wheelchair in mind," Ms Langford said.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.