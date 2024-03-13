Dunmore acreage with two homes the suburb's latest high-end listing

The property at 16 Fuller Drive, Dunmore is on the market for the first time. Picture: Supplied

A property in the sought-after suburb of Dunmore featuring two dwellings on one hectare is for sale, with a price guide of $3.8 million to $4.2 million.

The property, located at 16 Fuller Drive, Dunmore, is on the market for the first time.

It's the latest high-end listing in the popular southern Illawarra suburb.

The Dunmore property has a guide of $3.8 million to $4.2 million. Picture: Supplied

The property features a block size of 10,100 square metres.



CoreLogic records show the property last sold in October 1998 for $157,000. The current owners built the home, which was constructed by Illawarra builder Ian Killmore.



The full brick construction took place in 2000. The home boasts views over the Dunmore region, and features five bedrooms in the main house, as well as a separate three-bedroom granny flat.



Other features include a master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite; large alfresco areas with built-in woodfire pizza oven; and a large kitchen with walk-in pantry.

Selling agent, Cooper Askew from Ray White Shellharbour City said the home was attracting plenty of local interest, with the size of the property a real drawcard.

"It's becoming harder and harder to find property on a decent chunk of land... It's very rare to get something of this size, this close to suburbia like Shell Cove or Kiama," he said.

"It's a 10,000 square metre block of land, (so it's) good value, and it also has two dwellings on it."

Mr Askew said Dunmore overall was in demand due to "its proximity to everything".

"You've got a rural lifestyle, but you're also close to the city," he said.

Currently the median sales price of houses in Dunmore is $997,500.



The current owners built the home, which was constructed by Illawarra builder Ian Killmore. Picture: Supplied

There have been some significant sales in the suburb in recent months.

A Dunmore property with significant links to the area's history, as well as DA approval for sand mining changed hands.



The result set another sale price record for the suburb, only weeks after a new benchmark was established.

'Anglesboro' is a 56-acre rural holding overlooking green pastures, lake, escarpment and rolling hillsides.

The property is located at 4 Swamp Road, Dunmore, and had been home to the Creagan family for more than 160 years.

The property sold for $4.4 million.

At the time, selling agent, Scott Douglas from Raine & Horne said there had been interest in the listing from throughout the state.

Also, the sale of a luxurious property at Dunmore set what was then a new residential sale price record for the suburb, just days before Christmas.

The property at 8 Fuller Drive, Dunmore sold for $3,750,000.

Set within the exclusive Dunmore Lakes enclave, the single-level ranch-style residence sits on 1.14 hectares.

According to CoreLogic records, the previous residential sale price record for Dunmore had been $2.9 million, set in 2021 with the sale of 6 Fuller Drive.

