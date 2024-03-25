Eight out of 10: Buyers fiercely contest West Wollongong cottage

The home at 2 Phillips Avenue, West Wollongong went under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

The auction of a West Wollongong cottage has attracted 10 registered bidders, with the majority actively vying for the home rather than sitting on their hands.

Renovators and those looking to undertake a knockdown-rebuild were among the bidders.

Selling agent, Cristian Carvana from The Agency Illawarra gave us the lowdown on the auction.

The home sold for $900,000. Picture: Supplied

The property: The home at2 Phillips Avenue, West Wollongong. The two-bedroomweatherboard cottage sits on 721 square metres. The home enjoys Mount Keira views, and features an open plan living/dining space; updated kitchen and bathroom; covered rear balcony; original timber windows, picture rails, ceiling detailing and solid timber floors; and established fruit trees.

There's also a detached garage that has been fully lined for use as a home studio or overflow accommodation.

The result: The home sold for $900,000 under the hammer last week.

What made the property special?: The location near schools, and being close to Wollongong, as well as the block size. The home is in need of some work, and there were some renovators who were interested in the home.

Setting the scene at the auction: It took place in our auction rooms. There were 10 registered bidders, eight of which were active. They were mostly local bidders. There were two bidders from out the area, who were bidding online.

We had a few other auctions happening on the night, but most of the people in attendance were there for this auction.

The West Wollongong home attracted 10 registered bidders. Picture: Supplied

How did the bidding unfold?: Bidding kicked off at $750,000. There were 19 bids placed in total. It was going up in $10,000 lots, until the 13th bid, which was $5000, and it went from there.

The auction ran for about 15 minutes - it was over pretty quickly, although it did slow down a little towards the end. It was very competitive.

Where are the buyers from?: They're locals, and I believe they are going to knockdown and rebuild. The sellers listed the home as they're downsizing.

