Eleebana acreage with ultimate 'man cave' delivers suburb record sale

8 Casson Avenue in Eleebana has sold for a suburb record with Tess Fearon at Harcourts Warners Bay. Picture supplied

A property in Eleebana has topped the suburb record just seven months after an acreage achieved the suburb's highest sale price.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 8 Casson Avenue listed with Tess Fearon at Harcourts Warners Bay sold for an undisclosed price, however, the agent confirmed it sold "well within the guide".



South Creek runs through the property. Picture supplied

The property was listed with a guide of $3.95 million to $4.2 million.

The sale smashed the previous record set in March when a six-bedroom house on 1.8 acres at 61 Cherry Road in Eleebana sold for $3.725 million.

The open-plan living area. Picture supplied

The listing at 8 Casson Avenue drew 53 groups through the open-house inspections and 260 enquiries from buyers, with the majority of interest coming from the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area.

"It was overwhelming how well the property was received," Mr Fearon said.



"Most of it was local interest and we had a lot of buyers from Merewether looking for that extra space and acreage lifestyle.

The outdoor entertaining area overlooks the pool. Picture supplied

"In the end, a young family from the Lake Macquarie region purchased it."



CoreLogic records show the property was last sold for $1.6 million in 2015.



The outdoor entertaining area. Picture supplied

The single-level house has five bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite, and a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

A large alfresco space on the back of the house includes a covered entertaining area overlooking the in-ground swimming pool.

The property also has fenced paddocks, multiple water tanks and a 19.8kW solar system.



The 'man cave' in the shed. Picture supplied

A large 18 x 20-metre shed with a mezzanine level and the ultimate man cave with a bar, pool table and bathroom proved popular with buyers.

"The magnificent shed won a lot of men's hearts in particular," she said.

"Buyers also loved the fact it felt like they were on a country property, but only minutes from the lake.



The property has a large shed. Picture supplied

"People who visited the property were surprised at the proximity to Warners Bay, the lake's edge, prominent shopping centres and beaches.

"It also offered privacy and the lifestyle to keep horses on the property."

Ms Fearon could not publicly disclose the sale price however, she can be contacted for more information.

The single-level house has five bedrooms. Picture supplied

The median sale price of a house in Eleebana is $1.24 million, according to CoreLogic.



House prices recorded a change of 8.1 per cent in the median value over the past 12 months and a five-year change of 68.7 per cent.



The sale marks the agent's second suburb record result in the past 12 months.



Harcourts listing agent Tess Fearon at the Casson Avenue property she sold for a suburb record. Picture supplied

In December, Ms Fearon's listing of a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on 4.5 acres at 47 Cockburns Lane achieved the highest price for a residential property in the suburb after it sold for an undisclosed sum understood to be around $4 million.

It smashed the previous Cardiff Heights record of $2.8 million set in December 2020 following the sale of golf legend Jack Newton's acreage home, Augusta, on Wallsend Road.