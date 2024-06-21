Escape the cold: 5 homes with great indoor recreation rooms

We've featured five homes currently on the market within the Illawarra that boast eye-catching rumpus rooms, or at least the potential to contain one. Pictures: Supplied

It's well and truly winter time, we're all spending more time indoors, so why not be able to enjoy some game time while stuck inside?

A rumpus room is typically used for games, parties and recreation.

We've featured five homes currently on the market within the Illawarra that boast eye-catching rumpus rooms, or at least the potential to contain one if a little creativity is applied.

40 Tate Place, Jamberoo is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

Jamberoo

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, 40 Tate Place, Jamberoo is a charming country manor that overlooks Jamberoo's golf course.



Sitting on 1254 square metres, the home features four bedrooms, study, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, renovated kitchen, plantation shutters, timber floors and 14.5kw of solar power.

There's also cathedral ceilings in the main living room and the rumpus/games/media room (above the triple garage).

There's also room for extra family members or a large family gathering, multiple garages for your toys or special vehicle needs, and a place to park your caravan or mobile home undercover.

Selling agent, Vivienne Marris from Elders Real Estate said the price guide is $2.6 million.

42 Sherwood Drive, Balgownie. Picture: Supplied

Balgownie

This home boasts an entry level rumpus room featuring sunny bay windows and a study nook.

The home at 42 Sherwood Drive, Balgownie has a price guide of $1,795,000.

This Tudor-style family home in the foothills of the Illawarra escarpment has undergone a sympathetic renovation.



It also features a flexible-use loft space ideal for working from home or for guests.

The selling agent is Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra.

145 Farmborough Road, Farmborough Heights offers plenty of entertaining potential. Picture: Supplied

Farmborough Heights

This listing features a rumpus room, games room or retreat with sweeping views to the east.

The home at 145 Farmborough Road, Farmborough Heights is due to be auctioned on August 2.

The four-bedroom home sits on 1271 square metres, and enjoys panoramic views of the escarpment, Lake Illawarra and surrounds.

It also features an all weather covered deck to take in the views.

The selling agent is David Greenwood from Molenaar x McNeice. There isn't currently a price guide available.

25 Kent Street, Berkeley has a guide of $950,000. Picture: Supplied

Berkeley

This Berkeley home features a substantial carpeted rumpus room with ceiling fan and access to the carport recreation room.

The property at 25 Kent Street, Berkeley has a price guide of $950,000.

Set on 734 square metres, the home is due to be auctioned on July 8.

The updated brick and tile dwelling features a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and modern ensuite, as well as four additional bedrooms; two with mirrored built-in robes.

The selling agent is Cristian Cignarella from The Agency Illawarra.

28 Mackenzie Avenue, Mount Warrigal is for sale. Picture: Supplied

Mount Warrigal

While unfortunately there aren't the photos available to properly showcase its rumpus room potential, this retro-style home has plenty of scope for recreation.

The property, located at 28 Mackenzie Avenue, Mount Warrigal has an asking price of $899,000 to $949,000.

Selling agent, Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong said the three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home was a renovator's delight.

He said the home featured a space downstairs that was tailor-made for a granny flat or rumpus/games room, complete with its own shower, toilet and kitchenette.

"In the past it was probably used as guest accommodation, but more recently as an area for socalising, with a retro vibe," he said.