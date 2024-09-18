Estate-like property in 'tightly-held' Rankin Park attracts international interest

60 Elbrook Drive, Rankin Park is listed with Wilton Lemke Stewart. Picture supplied.

A property on a site almost four times the size of an average block in Rankin Park has attracted strong interest within one day of hitting the market.

Wilton Lemke Stewart listing agent, Tom Lemke, said there had been 21 enquiries within the first 24 hours including from Sydneysiders looking to relocate back to Newcastle and one expat from the US.

Shrouded by bush at the end of a sleepy cul-de-sac, the 2309 square metre block sits at 60 Elbrook Drive.

Listed with a price guide of $1.4 to 1.5 million the house will be auctioned on October 26.

The average block size for Rankin Park was 600 square metres, Mr Lemke said.

He said it was possible the home could sell for more than the price guide and get near the suburb record of $1.525 million.

A circular driveway with a fountain at the centre and a spiral staircase topped by a crystal chandelier give the property a "grand feel", he said.

Entrance way with spiral staircase and chandelier. Picture supplied

"It is surrounded by trees as well so you don't really see any of the neighbours and being on that much land, it is super private," Mr Lemke said.

He said the property was good value for money in comparison to the neighbouring suburb of New Lambton where the same house might be two or three hundred thousand more.

"You are getting pretty much an estate in the suburb over for the same sort of money," he said.

Living room. Picture supplied.

The ground floor has one bedroom with a separate entrance, a bathroom and a study in the west wing while the lounge and dining area is in the east wing.

Following the spiral staircase to the first floor, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Ground floor bedroom. Picture supplied.

The kitchen overlooks the leafy terraced garden and verandah with a double garage at the side of the property.

Built in 1975, according to CoreLogic, the current owners have lived there for 33 years.

Now in their late 70s and empty-nesters, Mr Lemke said the local couple treasured their family home but were looking to downsize.

Kitchen. Picture supplied.

He said Rankin Park properties tend to be "pretty tightly held" with around 10 to 15 house sales a year, and bigger properties like this selling only once a year or so.

"It is almost like once they get in, they love it and are happy to stay for the long haul, which is always a good sign," he said.

"It is a pretty unique opportunity for the suburb at the moment."

CoreLogic data shows that the average tenure period for houses in Rankin Park is about 14.2 years with 40 properties sold in the last year.

The median value for houses in the suburb was $834,000, according to CoreLogic.

Aerial shot of the block of land. Picture supplied.

About a five minute drive from John Hunter Hospital, Mr Lemke said medical professionals would like the location, with families appreciating the short drive to Westfield Kotara or Charlestown Square.



"Homes like this will usually be a family buyer, looking to upsize and Rankin Park is still really good value," he said.